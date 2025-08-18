KBC 17: 21-Year-Old Kashish Singhal Attempts ₹1 Crore Question But Walks Away With ₹50 Lakh

The much-loved quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, returned for its 17th season on August 11, 2025, marking a historic milestone of completing 25 years on television. With fresh contestants, engaging questions, and Big B’s trademark charisma, the season has already grabbed attention.

In the third episode, the spotlight was on 21-year-old Kashish Singhal from Delhi, who became the first contestant of the season to attempt the ₹1 crore question. Her journey, however, ended differently than many anticipated.

Kashish Singhal’s Inspiring Journey on KBC 17

Kashish, a mathematics graduate, took the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan and impressed audiences with her calm and confident gameplay. She answered questions swiftly, crossed the major milestones, and soon became the first participant of the season to reach the ₹1 crore question.

Her motivation was deeply personal — she shared with Big B that she wanted to pay off her father’s ₹15 lakh debt and secure her family’s financial future.

The ₹1 Crore Question That Stumped Kashish

The crucial question posed by Amitabh Bachchan was:

“Which king of the Visigoths demanded pepper, which ancient Rome usually traded from India, as ransom to lift a siege on the city?”

The options were:

A) Ludovic

B) Aymeric

C) Alaric

D) Theodoric

Kashish had one lifeline left — the ‘Sanket Suchak’ (Hint-Giver) — but even after using it, she remained uncertain. Finally, she decided to quit the game, taking home a prize of ₹50 lakh.

The correct answer was C) Alaric, the Visigoth king who, in 408 CE, famously demanded 3,000 pounds of pepper along with gold, silver, silk, and hides as ransom during the siege of Rome. Pepper, at the time, was a luxury commodity imported mainly from India, symbolizing wealth and status.

A Memorable Moment Despite the Exit

Although Kashish did not become the first crorepati of the season, her story struck a chord with viewers. Her courage, determination, and clarity of purpose earned her applause. Walking away with ₹50 lakh, Kashish achieved her primary goal — supporting her family and clearing debts.

What’s Next on KBC 17?

As KBC 17 continues, anticipation grows over who will be the first crorepati of the season. The show also teased a special Independence Day episode, featuring three women officers from the Indian Armed Forces — Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (Indian Army), Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Indian Air Force), and Commander Prerna Deosthalee (Indian Navy) — who played key roles during Operation Sindoor.

The episode promises to be both inspiring and emotional, celebrating the spirit of India’s defense forces.

Kashish Singhal’s journey on KBC 17 proves that winning isn’t always about the jackpot; sometimes, it’s about courage, resilience, and the determination to create a better life for one’s family. With the season only just beginning, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will finally take home the coveted ₹1 crore prize.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.

