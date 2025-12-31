KBC 17 Grand Finale Week: Kumar Mangalam Birla Makes TV Debut, Amitabh Bachchan Delivers 32-Minute Singing Marathon

The grand finale week of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 turned into a historic television moment as billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla graced the hot seat, while host Amitabh Bachchan stunned audiences with a rare 32-minute non-stop singing performance. The finale episode blended inspiration, nostalgia, and entertainment, making it one of the most memorable closings in the show’s long-running history.

Advertisment

Kumar Mangalam Birla Appears on KBC 17 for the First Time

Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, made his television debut on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, offering viewers an intimate look into his life, values, and leadership journey. Accompanied by his wife Neerja Birla and daughters Advaitesha and Ananya, Birla spoke candidly about family, discipline, and the lessons that shaped his career.

During the interaction with Amitabh Bachchan, Birla recalled how his father insisted he begin his professional journey at the grassroots level, a decision that played a crucial role in building his leadership philosophy. He also spoke about India’s economic future, calling the current period a defining era for the nation’s global growth.

A Heartfelt Audience Moment Leaves Studio in Laughter

One of the episode’s lighter moments came when an audience member asked Birla which of his three children he was closest to. Responding with warmth and humour, Birla asked the man whether he had children himself before adding that he shares an equally close bond with all three and feels immensely proud of them. The exchange drew applause and laughter, highlighting the human side of the corporate leader.

Amitabh Bachchan Sings Non-Stop for 32 Minutes at 83

The highlight of the finale was undoubtedly Amitabh Bachchan’s impromptu 32-minute singing session, a rare and emotional moment in Indian television history. At the age of 83, the megastar performed a medley of timeless classics, leaving the audience spellbound.

Songs performed included:

Hori Khele Raghuveera (Baghban)

Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali (Silsila)

Chalat Musafir (Teesri Kasam)

Mere Angne Mein (Laawaris)

The uninterrupted performance, combined with Bachchan’s heartfelt speech, became a defining moment of KBC 17, earning widespread admiration from viewers across generations.

Celebrities and Film Promotions Mark KBC 17 Season

Throughout the season, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 featured a wide array of film stars and performers, including Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharib Hashmi, Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Panday, who appeared on the show to promote their projects.

Adding to the grand finale buzz, Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, also appeared on the show alongside his mother, Shweta Bachchan and sister, Navya Naveli Nanda, to promote his upcoming film Ikkis.

Who Is Kumar Mangalam Birla?

Kumar Mangalam Birla is the chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, one of India’s largest multinational conglomerates with operations spanning cement, metals, telecommunications, financial services, retail, textiles, real estate, and jewellery.

A Chartered Accountant and MBA graduate from London Business School, Birla chairs several major global companies, including UltraTech Cement, Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, Novelis Inc., Aditya Birla Capital, and more. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth stands at approximately $22.9 billion.

KBC 17 Finale Leaves a Lasting Legacy

The grand finale week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 successfully blended inspiration, entertainment, and emotion. From Kumar Mangalam Birla’s rare television appearance to Amitabh Bachchan’s unforgettable singing marathon, the finale reinforced why KBC remains one of India’s most iconic television shows even after more than two decades.

Also Read:

KBC Contestant Ishit Bhatt Sparks Parenting Debate: Confidence or Arrogance?

KBC 17: 21-Year-Old Kashish Singhal Attempts ₹1 Crore Question But Walks Away With ₹50 Lakh