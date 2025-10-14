KBC Contestant Ishit Bhatt Sparks Parenting Debate: Confidence or Arrogance?

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 has ignited a national conversation — not about quiz questions or winnings, but about the delicate balance between intelligence and etiquette in children. The spotlight is on 10-year-old contestant Ishit Bhatt from Gujarat, whose sharp intellect impressed viewers but whose attitude on the show has left the internet divided.

The Episode That Sparked a Storm

During his appearance, young Ishit confidently told host Amitabh Bachchan not to explain the game’s rules, saying, “Mereko rules pata hain, issiliye aap mereko rules samjhane mat baithna” (“I know the rules, so don’t explain them to me”). His assertive tone continued through the episode — at one point, he instructed, “Sir, sawal toh poocho” (“Sir, just ask the question”) and “Option ke bina bol raha hoon, lock karo ‘dance’.”

What might have been youthful enthusiasm to some came across as arrogance to others. Many viewers took to social media, accusing the child of disrespecting Bachchan — a revered figure in Indian cinema. Others defended Ishit, pointing out that being under studio lights, cameras, and national attention could make any child nervous or overexcited.

Internet Divided: Confidence or Arrogance?

Social media turned into a battleground of opinions. While some hailed Ishit as “brilliant but bold,” others condemned his manner of speaking as “disrespectful.”

One user wrote, “Confidence without manners is useless. Parents need to teach humility alongside intelligence.”

Another added, “Smart kid, but this video reminds us that humility always wins hearts.”

A particularly viral tweet from @GlamAditi_X read, “Not blaming the kid — blame the parents. Raise a child without humility, and you get a tiny dictator in the making.”

However, not everyone joined the outrage. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada came to the child’s defense, calling out the hypocrisy of adults attacking a 10-year-old online. “Adults here have been abusive for years, but now they’re bullying a child for being overexcited on TV. What a reflection of our society,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Parenting Under the Spotlight

This episode has turned into a case study on modern parenting and the pressures of public performance. The debate circles around four key questions:

Confidence vs. Arrogance — When does assertiveness become disrespect? Children today are encouraged to speak up, but the tone and timing can easily be misunderstood, especially in public forums. Respect and Social Grace — In Indian households, deference toward elders remains a cultural cornerstone. A perceived lack of it can quickly invite criticism, particularly from older generations. Parental Guidance — Many argue that while academic intelligence is celebrated, emotional intelligence often takes a backseat. Parents are being reminded that raising a well-mannered child is as crucial as nurturing a smart one. The Media Effect — Reality TV thrives on unscripted moments. When children participate, every gesture and word is magnified, often leading to disproportionate scrutiny from viewers.

Beyond the Viral Moment

At its core, the KBC controversy isn’t just about Ishit Bhatt — it’s a mirror reflecting society’s conflicting expectations. We applaud confidence but chastise assertiveness. We want articulate children, yet we’re uneasy when they speak their minds too freely.

The incident underscores an uncomfortable truth: in the race to raise high-achieving children, lessons in humility and empathy often get sidelined. As social media continues to debate whether Ishit was “rude” or simply “real,” one thing is certain — Kaun Banega Crorepati has once again become more than just a quiz show. This time, it’s a mirror to India’s evolving parenting values.

The KBC episode wasn’t merely about a child’s conduct; it was a cultural moment exposing the fine line between brilliance and behavior — and forcing India to ask, Are we raising confident children, or just clever ones?

