Kdramas Releasing on OTT This Week (May 5–11, 2025): Spring of Youth, The Devil’s Plan S2, and More

As the first full week of May unfolds, K-drama enthusiasts are in for a binge-worthy ride with a stellar lineup of new premieres and much-awaited episodes on various OTT platforms. From college romance and psychological thrillers to medical dramas and supernatural tales, there’s something to cater to every mood. With 16 South Korean titles dropping in May, this week alone marks a highlight with fresh faces, intriguing plotlines, and emotionally engaging moments.

Kdramas Releasing on OTT This Week

1. Spring of Youth

A heartwarming tale of ambition, love, and music, Spring of Youth follows university students as they form a pop band and find themselves entangled in romantic rivalries and personal growth. This teen drama promises heartfelt moments and musical energy.

Cast: Park Ji Hu, Lee Seung Hyub, Ha Yoo Joon

OTT Platform: SBS, Viki

Release Date: May 6, 2025

Genre: College Romance, Youth Drama

2. The Devil’s Plan: Death Room (Season 2)

Back for another mind-bending round, Season 2 of The Devil’s Plan: Death Room brings contestants into a high-stakes competition of strategy and deception. This time, the psychological pressure is even more intense.

Cast: Chuu, Cho Kyu Hyun, Kang Ji Young

OTT Platform: tvN, Disney+, Viki, Netflix

Release Date: May 8, 2025

Genre: Reality Game Show, Psychological Thriller

3. The Divorce Insurance (Episodes 11 & 12)

Romantic progress heats up as the main couple, portrayed by Lee Dong Wook and Lee Joo Bin, finally share their first kiss. With growing chemistry and emotional depth, these episodes mark a turning point in the storyline.

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: May 5 & 6, 2025

Genre: Romance, Drama

4. Pump Up The Healthy Love (Episodes 3 & 4)

In this unique blend of romance and health, fitness serves as therapy for two souls healing from past insecurities. Expect emotional bonding through workout routines and gentle chemistry.

Cast: Jung Eun Ji, Lee Jun Young

OTT Platform: Viki

Release Date: May 7 & 8, 2025

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Slice of Life

5. Crushology 101 (Episodes 9 & 10)

Romantic tension reaches new heights as the main leads officially become a couple, but the presence of a secret admirer complicates matters. A perfect dose of love triangle drama!

Cast: Lee Chae Min, Roh Jeong Eui, Jo Joon Young

OTT Platform: Viki

Release Date: May 9 & 10, 2025

Genre: Youth Romance, Comedy

6. The Haunted Palace (Episodes 7 & 8)

The horror intensifies as a young man confronts supernatural forces to protect the woman he loves. These episodes promise chills, tension, and heart-stopping moments.

Cast: Yook Sungjae, Bona

OTT Platform: Viki

Release Date: May 9 & 10, 2025

Genre: Horror, Supernatural Thriller

7. Resident Playbook (Episodes 9 & 10)

In this emotionally charged spin-off of Hospital Playlist, the OB-GYN residents face emotional and professional challenges. Love confessions and career dilemmas make these episodes deeply engaging.

Cast: Jung Jun Won, Go Yoon Jung

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 10 & 11, 2025

Genre: Medical Drama, Romance

This week in May is shaping up to be unforgettable for K-drama lovers. Whether you're in the mood for youthful romance, eerie thrills, or strategic showdowns, there’s a compelling story waiting for you on your favorite OTT platforms. With new dramas like Spring of Youth and fresh Resident Playbook and Crushology 101 episodes, it's the perfect time to update your watchlist and dive into Korean storytelling's emotional highs and lows.





