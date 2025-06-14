Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Release: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan’s Courtroom Drama Now Streaming on JioHotstar

After a successful theatrical run, Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan’s critically acclaimed historical drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has finally arrived on OTT. The much-anticipated film is now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from June 13, 2025, offering audiences a chance to witness a powerful courtroom battle set in one of India's darkest chapters.

Release Details

Theatrical Release Date: April 18, 2025

OTT Release Date: June 13, 2025

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Historical Drama / Courtroom Thriller

Interestingly, the film hit theatres on the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre — a moment of historic reflection that sets the tone for the gripping narrative.

Plot Summary

Set in the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 is based on Raghu and Pushpa Palat’s book The Case That Shook the Empire. The film follows C. Sankaran Nair (played by Akshay Kumar), a fearless barrister and member of the Viceroy’s Council, who takes on the British Empire in court, defying all odds to seek justice for the lives lost in the tragedy.

When the British try to manipulate the narrative and suppress the truth, Nair decides to challenge them legally. Assisting him is Dilreet Gill (Ananya Panday), a young and idealistic law student, while R. Madhavan portrays Neville McKinley, the Crown’s aggressive and calculating defense lawyer. The courtroom becomes a battleground of ideologies, truth, and justice.

Star Cast & Characters

Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair

R. Madhavan as Neville McKinley

Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill

Regina Cassandra as Parvathy Nair, Sankaran’s wife

Simon Paisley Day as General Reginald Dyer

Alexx O’Nell as Lord Chelmsford

Amit Sial as Tirath Singh

Mark Bennington as Michael O’Dwyer

Direction & Production

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is a Dharma Productions venture in collaboration with Cape Of Good Films, Leo Media Collective, and several producers, including Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta.

Akshay Kumar on Playing Sankaran Nair

In a heartfelt statement, Akshay Kumar shared,

“Portraying C. Sankaran Nair was a deeply humbling experience. This story is not just about a legal battle, but a testament to how courage and conviction can challenge the mightiest of empires. I’m proud that this film will now reach millions more through JioHotstar.”

Audience & Critical Reception

Kesari Chapter 2 received a 3.5-star rating from ETimes, with praise directed toward its impactful performances and intense storytelling. Akshay Kumar's commanding screen presence was widely appreciated, while R Madhavan’s portrayal of a conflicted British advocate was lauded for its subtlety and strength. Ananya Panday was a surprise standout, bringing depth and sincerity to her role.

The film was a box office success and continues to make waves with its timely digital release, which comes exactly eight weeks after its theatrical debut — a strategy increasingly common in Bollywood.

If you’re interested in India’s colonial history, courtroom thrillers, or simply appreciate powerful performances, Kesari Chapter 2 is a must-watch. With its emotional weight and narrative urgency, the film does justice to a forgotten story of rebellion and resistance.

Now streaming on JioHotstar, this story of truth, defiance, and justice is available for all to experience from the comfort of their homes.

