Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants: Tentative List Of Participants As Rohit Shetty Confirms Show’s Return

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is officially back in the spotlight after months of uncertainty. Following widespread rumours about the stunt-based reality show being cancelled, host Rohit Shetty put all speculation to rest by confirming that the show will return with its 15th season in 2026. Since then, a tentative list of participants has been circulating online, sparking excitement among fans.

While the makers are yet to announce the final line-up, several celebrity names from recent seasons of Bigg Boss and popular television shows have emerged as strong contenders.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Return Confirmed After 2025 Hiatus

Khatron Ke Khiladi last aired its 14th season in 2024. The show’s absence in 2025 led many viewers to believe that the franchise might have been shelved. However, Rohit Shetty addressed these concerns during his appearance on Bigg Boss 19, where he confirmed that although the show skipped a year, it is very much on track to return in 2026.

During his interaction with contestants on Bigg Boss, several participants openly expressed their interest in joining the stunt reality show, further fuelling casting rumours.

Viral List Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants: What’s Trending Online

According to online buzz and media reports, at least seven celebrities are believed to be in advanced talks for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. As seen in previous seasons, the upcoming edition is expected to feature a strong mix of Bigg Boss alumni and television personalities.

Although none of the names have been officially confirmed, the following contestants are reportedly part of the tentative list.

Bigg Boss 19 And Earlier Contestants Likely To Join KKK 15

Farrhana Bhat

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhat is one of the most talked-about names linked to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Despite previously stating that she did not wish to continue doing regular television, her successful stint on Bigg Boss appears to have worked in her favour.

Gaurav Khanna

Television actor and Bigg Boss winner Gaurav Khanna is also expected to be approached for the upcoming season. Known for his screen presence and discipline, he is considered a strong contender for the physically demanding format.

Baseer Ali

Reality show veteran Baseer Ali, who has previously appeared on MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla, is reportedly in talks for KKK 15. His experience with endurance-based tasks makes him a natural fit for the show.

Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek Bajaj impressed audiences with his performance in physical challenges during Bigg Boss 19. His name has been frequently linked with the stunt reality show, and fans believe he could excel under Rohit Shetty’s tough training style.

Bigg Boss 18 Faces Also In The Race

Digvijay Rathee

Digvijay Rathee, another Roadies alumnus, has been mentioned as a possible contestant. His prior experience with adventure reality shows could give him an edge if he joins.

Chum Darang

Chum Darang, who appeared in Bigg Boss 18, had openly expressed her interest in participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi during her time inside the house. This public enthusiasm may increase her chances of being selected.

Other names like Avinash Mishra and Shrutika Arjun have also surfaced in industry chatter, though nothing has been finalised.

When Will Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Premiere?

While the exact shooting schedule has not been announced, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere on Colours TV in January 2026. Casting is reportedly underway, and the makers are likely to reveal the final contestant list closer to the launch date to maintain anticipation.

Previous seasons of the show were filmed at international locations such as Cape Town and Romania, and fans are eagerly waiting for an official update on the new season’s shooting destination.

At present, all contestant names remain speculative. The production team traditionally keeps details under wraps until the final weeks before the premiere. Until then, fans can expect more leaks, buzz, and discussions surrounding the possible line-up.

With Rohit Shetty returning as host and a rumoured mix of strong reality show performers, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated reality TV comebacks of 2026.

