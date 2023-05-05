Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: All You Need to Know

Khatron Ke Khiladi, which translates to "Daredevils" in English, is a popular Indian reality show that premiered in 2006. The show is based on the format of the American show Fear Factor and is produced by Endemol India. The show features a group of celebrity contestants who are challenged to perform a variety of stunts and tasks that test their physical and mental strength.
Over the years, Khatron Ke Khiladi has become one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television, with a massive fan following. The show has completed 12 successful seasons so far, and the announcement of its 13th season has created a buzz among fans.
Khatron Ke Khiladi is known for its high-octane stunts and thrilling challenges, which are designed to push the contestants to their limits. The show has been hosted by several popular Bollywood celebrities over the years, including Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, and Arjun Kapoor.
The 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to be even more exciting and action-packed than its previous seasons. While the official contestant list has not been announced yet, rumors suggest that the show will feature some of the biggest names in Bollywood and Indian television. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to premiere, and the official announcement by ColorsTV regarding the 13th season is expected soon. With its massive popularity and high entertainment value, Khatron Ke Khiladi is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats once again.
According to insider reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is rumored to be scheduled for airing on July 17, 2023, although an official announcement from Colors TV is still pending. The shoot for the show will commence in May and is set to take place in different countries, which may include popular destinations such as South Africa and Australia, as favored by the show's ardent fans. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will be airing on Colors TV in the 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM time slot. For viewers who prefer to watch the show online, KKK 13 will be available for streaming on Voot, which exclusively hosts all ColorsTV shows.
Every season of Khatron Ke Khiladi sees the involvement of famous faces from the world of television as well as other entertainment industries. Although there is no confirmation yet, Colors Insider has released a tentative list of participants. These are:
Shiv Thakare
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Shalin Bhanot
Soundarya Sharma
Munawar Farooqui
Disha Parmar
Nakul Mehta
Archana Gautam
Avneet Kaur