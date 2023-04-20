Koffee With Karan Season 8 Release Date, Episodes List, Celebrities

Koffee With Karan Season 8 Celebrities Line-up

Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, is a well-known talk show where numerous celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood, and Tollywood come to converse with Johar on various topics. Although the names of celebrities participating in the upcoming Koffee With Karan season 8 have not been revealed yet, we can get some hints from the previous season, which had a star-studded lineup.

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Adwani were some of the notable celebrities who appeared on the show in season 7. In addition, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Gauri, Maheep, and Bhavana also made appearances on the show.

The last episode of the show had Indian comedians Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt, Niharika NM, and Danish Sait as guests. Although the celebrities for Session 8 are still unknown, it will be interesting to see who joins Johar on the show's multiple segments.