Koffee With Karan Season 8 Release Date, Episodes List, Celebrities

Attention all Koffee With Karan fans! The wait is almost over, as the release date for Season 8 of the most-watched talk show in India is set to be announced soon. Hosted by the dynamic Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan has captured the hearts of audiences in every part of the country with its intriguing conversations and celebrity guests. Are you excited for Koffee With Karan Season 8? We sure are!
Koffee With Karan, the beloved Indian talk show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, is set to return for its eighth season. Since its debut in 2004, the show has featured a wide range of Bollywood and Tollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Deverakonda, among others. The show is divided into three segments: Rapid Fire, Opinions, and Koffee Quiz, with winners of each segment receiving a personalized gift hamper filled with coffee, treats, and gadgets. The show has become a fan favorite due to its candid conversations about the personal and professional lives of its celebrity guests. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan!
The release date for the eighth season of Koffee With Karan has not yet been confirmed. However, the show's host, Karan Johar, recently made an announcement about its return. He expressed his enthusiasm for a new collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar, which was revealed at the D23 Expo. Johar also revealed that along with the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan, a new series produced by Dharma Productions called Showtime would expose the entertainment industry's biggest trade secrets.
Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, is a well-known talk show where numerous celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood, and Tollywood come to converse with Johar on various topics. Although the names of celebrities participating in the upcoming Koffee With Karan season 8 have not been revealed yet, we can get some hints from the previous season, which had a star-studded lineup.
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Adwani were some of the notable celebrities who appeared on the show in season 7. In addition, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Gauri, Maheep, and Bhavana also made appearances on the show.
The last episode of the show had Indian comedians Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt, Niharika NM, and Danish Sait as guests. Although the celebrities for Session 8 are still unknown, it will be interesting to see who joins Johar on the show's multiple segments.
Koffee With Karan's Session 8 has a recurring segment called "Rapid Fire" where guests are asked a series of questions by Johar, and they are expected to answer quickly and assertively. The segment doesn't have a scoring system, but guests who take too long to answer or choose to pass on a question may receive negative feedback.
Another segment on the show is "Opinion," which allows guests to hear feedback from the public and other Bollywood personalities. This segment doesn't have a fixed time slot and can appear at any point during an episode.
Additionally, there's the "Koffee Quiz" segment, where guests compete against each other by answering Bollywood-based and trivia questions. Correct answers are awarded points, and the winner at the end of the round receives a specially wrapped gift.