Kick 2 Release Date, Cast, Story and Everything You Need to Know

Kick 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Kick, which starred Salman Khan as Devi Lal Singh, a character known for his love of adventure and thrill. The original film was a huge hit due to its mix of action, comedy, and drama, and fans are excited to see what the sequel has in store. With Kick 2, the franchise is expected to return with even more exhilarating action sequences, engaging plotlines, and larger-than-life characters.

All You Need to Know:

Here are some important details about Kick 2:

Format: Movie

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Production: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Director: Sajid Nadiadwala

Streaming Platform: TBA

Kick 2 Release Date and Time

While the official release date of Kick 2 is still under wraps, it is widely speculated to be slated for a mid or late 2025 release. Given the grand scale of the production and Salman Khan’s massive fan following, the makers are likely to choose a holiday season or festival release date to maximize viewership, possibly during Eid 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement, which should be revealed closer to the film's completion. As of now, shooting is expected to commence soon, with more details to follow as the project progresses.