Kick 2 Release Date, Cast, Story and Everything You Need to Know

Kick 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Kick, which starred Salman Khan as Devi Lal Singh, a character known for his love of adventure and thrill. The original film was a huge hit due to its mix of action, comedy, and drama, and fans are excited to see what the sequel has in store. With Kick 2, the franchise is expected to return with even more exhilarating action sequences, engaging plotlines, and larger-than-life characters.
Here are some important details about Kick 2:
Format: Movie
Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama
Production: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Director: Sajid Nadiadwala
Streaming Platform: TBA
While the official release date of Kick 2 is still under wraps, it is widely speculated to be slated for a mid or late 2025 release. Given the grand scale of the production and Salman Khan’s massive fan following, the makers are likely to choose a holiday season or festival release date to maximize viewership, possibly during Eid 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement, which should be revealed closer to the film's completion. As of now, shooting is expected to commence soon, with more details to follow as the project progresses.
Kick 2 will have its grand premiere in theaters worldwide, following the tradition of most Salman Khan films. After the theatrical release, the film will likely be available for streaming on a major platform, though the exact streaming service has not yet been confirmed. Based on trends, the movie might eventually land on platforms like Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ Hotstar, where many of Salman Khan's previous releases have found a home post-theatrical run.
While the official cast is yet to be fully revealed, it is confirmed that Salman Khan will reprise his iconic role as Devi Lal Singh, also known as Devil. Other returning cast members are expected, with possible new additions to add fresh energy to the storyline.
High-octane action sequences that will surpass the thrills of the first film.
Salman Khan returning as Devi Lal Singh, with his signature mix of charisma, humor, and larger-than-life persona.
A storyline that will continue the theme of thrill-seeking, with new adventures and challenges for the lead character.
New characters and twists that will keep audiences hooked throughout the film.
Kick 2 is shaping up to be an exciting continuation of the Kick franchise, with Salman Khan once again taking center stage. Fans of the original film can expect more of the fast-paced action, humor, and drama that made Kick such a success. With Sajid Nadiadwala directing, the sequel promises to be a grand spectacle that will keep audiences entertained from start to finish.
When is Kick 2 releasing?
The release date for Kick 2 is expected to be sometime in 2025.
Where can I watch Kick 2?
Kick 2 will first release in theaters, and details regarding its streaming platform will be announced later.
Who is the lead actor in Kick 2?
Salman Khan will reprise his role as Devi Lal Singh, also known as Devil.