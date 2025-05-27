King Release Date: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's Action Thriller Eyes October 2026 Debut

Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a powerful return to the big screen with King, an ambitious action-thriller that marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame, the film has already created considerable buzz, even though it is still in the early stages of production.
King Release Date: When is King Releasing?
While an official release date has yet to be confirmed, multiple industry insiders suggest that King is targeting a Gandhi Jayanti release on October 2, 2026. The date, which falls on a Friday and is a national holiday, provides a lucrative window for a mega Bollywood launch. The producers are reportedly working on a tight filming schedule to ensure the film is ready in time for this strategic release.
Production in Full Swing
According to reports, filming commenced recently at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios, with Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma already shooting key scenes. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t yet joined the shoot, although several action sequences featuring his body double have already been completed. Tight security has been enforced on set to avoid leaks.
Initially, Sujoy Ghosh was attached to direct King, but the reins were later handed over to Siddharth Anand. This change heightened expectations, especially after the smashing success of Pathaan.
Star-Studded Cast
Deepika Padukone
Rani Mukerji (rumoured to play Suhana’s mother in a pivotal cameo)
Abhishek Bachchan (expected to portray the antagonist)
Anil Kapoor
Jackie Shroff
Arshad Warsi
Jaideep Ahlawat
Abhay Verma
Rani and Shah Rukh’s reunion adds emotional value to the film, having previously shared screen space in iconic titles like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Inspired by Action Classics
While details about the plot remain under wraps, industry chatter suggests that King draws inspiration from the 2000 Hindi action film Bichhoo and the French cult classic Léon: The Professional. This has further fueled speculation that King could blend intense action with deep emotional arcs, especially around the father-daughter dynamic.
What to Expect
Coming off a record-breaking 2023 with blockbuster hits like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to deliver yet another box office juggernaut. Trade analysts believe that the holiday release, paired with the film’s high-octane action and emotional storytelling, could propel King to a ₹500-crore milestone.
King is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. With Shah Rukh Khan sharing screen space with his daughter for the first time, and under the direction of Siddharth Anand, the film promises a cinematic spectacle loaded with action, drama, and sentiment. As the production progresses, fans eagerly await more updates—and the official confirmation of that much-speculated October 2 release date
