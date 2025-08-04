Kingdom OTT Release: Vijay Deverakonda’s Spy Thriller to Stream on Netflix Soon; Prequel in the Works

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-anticipated Telugu spy thriller Kingdom is creating waves at the box office and is now gearing up for its OTT debut. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film hit theatres on July 31, 2025, and has witnessed an impressive opening despite mixed critical reception. Now, fans can look forward to its digital release on Netflix, along with exciting news about an upcoming prequel.

Kingdom OTT Release Date

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Kingdom is expected to premiere on Netflix around September 1, 2025, approximately four weeks after its theatrical debut. The streaming rights have reportedly been acquired for a substantial price, and this move aligns with the standard digital release pattern for major Telugu films.

Box Office Performance

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Kingdom has seen a robust performance at the box office. On its opening day, the film grossed ₹35 crore, followed by ₹16 crore on Day 2 and ₹19 crore on Day 3. The worldwide collection surpassed ₹70 crore within the first weekend, and the film has also crossed the $1 million mark in the U.S.

Vijay Deverakonda's star power, combined with Anirudh Ravichander’s gripping background score and intense performances from the cast, has played a crucial role in the film’s success.

Story and Themes

Kingdom follows the journey of Surya “Suri”, a dedicated police constable played by Vijay Deverakonda, who is roped into a covert mission. His life takes a dramatic turn when he discovers that the smuggling gang he's assigned to investigate is led by his estranged brother, Siva, portrayed by Satyadev. Set against the politically charged backdrop of Sri Lanka, the film blends personal drama with action-packed espionage.

With a narrative rich in emotional depth and political undertones, Kingdom sets the stage for a larger cinematic universe.

Cast and Crew

Vijay Deverakonda as Suri, the constable-turned-undercover agent

Satyadev as Siva, Suri’s elder brother and antagonist

Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead

Ayyappa P. Sharma, Manish Chaudhari, Goparaju Ramana, and Baburaj in supporting roles

Directed by: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Music by: Anirudh Ravichander

Prequel and Franchise Plans

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri recently revealed that Kingdom is only the beginning. While a second installment is already in the pipeline, the makers are also developing a standalone OTT prequel focusing on the character Sethu, who is set to play a crucial role in Kingdom: Part 2. This project aims to explore the character’s backstory, much of which was trimmed due to time constraints in the first film.

A renowned actor is expected to portray Sethu, though an official announcement is still awaited. Tinnanuri also hinted at a possible third installment, indicating that Kingdom could evolve into a full-fledged cinematic universe.

What’s Next for Vijay Deverakonda?

With Kingdom marking a successful comeback after box office setbacks like World Famous Lover and Liger, Vijay Deverakonda currently has no other films slated for release in 2025. However, fans can stream some of his previous hits like Arjun Reddy and Liger on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.

FAQs

Q. When will Kingdom release on OTT?

A. Kingdom is expected to premiere on Netflix around September 1, 2025.

Q. What is the budget of the Kingdom?

A. The film has been made on a reported budget of ₹130 crore.

Q. Will there be a Kingdom 2?

A. Yes, Kingdom is the first part of a planned duology, with Part 2 already in development.

Q. Is a Kingdom prequel happening?

A. Yes, a standalone OTT prequel focused on the character Sethu is in the works.

Q. What are some other Vijay Deverakonda films to stream?

A. Fans can watch Arjun Reddy and Liger on JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium.

Kingdom is proving to be a defining moment in Vijay Deverakonda’s career, combining action, emotional depth, and a compelling storyline. With a strong box office performance, an OTT release on the horizon, and future expansions through sequels and prequels, Kingdom is set to become one of Telugu cinema’s major franchises in recent times.

