Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Complete Guide to Streaming Tiger Shroff’s Action Thriller

Tiger Shroff’s latest action-packed film, Baaghi 4, the fourth installment in the hit Baaghi franchise, is now available on OTT. After releasing in theaters on September 5, 2025, the film is finally accessible for home viewers via Amazon Prime Video. While it generated high anticipation before its release, Baaghi 4 underperformed at the box office, but the digital platform offers a new opportunity to experience its high-octane action sequences.

Baaghi 4 OTT Release Date and Streaming Details

Rental Access: October 17, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video at Rs 349.

Full Subscription Access: Available free for Prime subscribers from October 31, 2025.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, compatible across web, mobile, smart TVs, and other OTT-supported devices.

The early rental option reflects a growing trend among OTT platforms to give audiences access to popular films before standard subscription streaming.

Cast and Crew Overview

Director: A. Harsha

Producer: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Lead Cast: Tiger Shroff (Baaghi hero), Sanjay Dutt (antagonist), Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade

Supporting Cast: Various key roles contributing to the action and drama sequences

Tiger Shroff continues his streak of high-energy performances, blending martial arts, stunts, and dramatic fight sequences, which have become a trademark of the Baaghi franchise.

Box Office Performance

Budget: Rs 80 crore

Domestic Collection: Rs 47.40 crore

Overseas Collection: Rs 9.96 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 66.39 crore

Despite being one of the least successful films in the franchise at the box office, the OTT release allows fans to evaluate the film in a more convenient setting.

Plot and Highlights

Baaghi 4 continues the franchise’s signature formula of high-stakes action blended with emotional drama. The storyline follows Tiger Shroff’s character navigating intense combat situations while confronting antagonists, with Sanjay Dutt playing a pivotal villain. The film features elaborate fight choreography, stylized action scenes, and dramatic moments that cater to fans of mainstream Bollywood action cinema.

Why Watch Baaghi 4 on OTT

Tiger Shroff Action Sequences: Fans can relive his signature stunts and martial arts. Accessible Streaming: Available across multiple devices for rental and subscription viewing. Franchise Continuity: Continues the popular Baaghi saga with unique choreography and drama. Bonus Viewing Experience: OTT allows repeated viewing without time constraints or theater pressure.

Whether you missed it in theaters or want to rewatch the action, the OTT release provides a convenient and immersive experience for Bollywood action enthusiasts.

Also Read:

Mirage OTT Release: Jeethu Joseph’s Thriller Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali Arrives on SonyLIV

Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra): Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer, and Where to Watch