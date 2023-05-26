Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT Release: How To Watch Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde Film

Salman Khan, the reigning superstar of Bollywood, recently made his much-awaited comeback to the silver screen with his Eid release, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." However, despite the immense anticipation and excitement surrounding the film, it failed to leave a lasting impression on the audience. After a lukewarm performance at the box office, the makers have now decided to release the film on OTT platforms, allowing viewers to catch it online.

The release date for the film on the popular OTT platform, ZEE5, has been set for this Friday, May 26. Whether you missed it during its theatrical run or simply want to revisit the film, this news undoubtedly brings excitement to all the Bhaijaan fans out there. As the release date draws near, fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the chance to catch this Salman Khan starrer online and enjoy his charismatic performance alongside the talented ensemble cast.

Directed by Farhad Samji, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" features Salman Khan in the lead role, along with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The film brings together a diverse and talented group of actors, promising an entertaining cinematic experience.

As the film makes its way to OTT platforms, it offers an opportunity for a wider audience to watch and judge it for themselves. OTT platforms have gained immense popularity in recent years, providing a convenient and accessible medium for viewers to enjoy a wide range of content. With the film's release on ZEE5, it is expected to reach a broader audience and potentially garner a more favorable response.

Salman Khan's star power and his loyal fan base continue to make his movies highly anticipated events. While "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" may not have achieved the same level of success as some of his previous blockbusters, it remains an important milestone in the actor's career. As viewers eagerly await its arrival on OTT platforms, they can look forward to experiencing the magic of Salman Khan's on-screen presence once again.