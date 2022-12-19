“Avatar: The Way of Water” Cast: Actual name of the actors behind the lead characters

The character of Jake Sully, a former human turned “Na’vi” is played by Sam Worthington. He has acted exceptionally well and his performance is utterly convincing. In “Avatar: The Way of Water,” he tries to save his family from the “sky people”, who have returned to take him away.
Other notable Projects: Hacksaw Ridge, The Last Son, JAG and Under the Banner of Heaven.
The role of “Neytiri” has been played by Zoe Saldaña. Neytiri is a Na’vi woman married to Jake Sully, and she is the mother of his four children- Kiri, Neteyam, Lo’ak, and Tuk.
Other notable Projects: Star Trek, The Guardians of the Galaxy, and Scratch.
The role of “Neteyam” has been played by Jamie Flatters. He plays the role of the eldest of the four children of Jake Sully and Neytiri.
Other notable Projects: The School for Good and Evil.
The role of “Kiri”, is played by Sigourney Weaver and she is the adopted child of Jake Sully and Neytiri.
Other notable Projects: Alien, GhostBusters, WALL-E and Finding Dory
“Tuk”, the youngest of the four children of Jake Sully and Neytiri, is played by Trinity Jo-Li Bliss.
Other notable Projects: Turning Red.
The antagonist of “Avatar: The Way of Water” is Colonel Miles Quaritch, and the character is played by Stephen Lang.
Other notable Projects: Conan the Barbarian, Girl on the Train, Don’t Breathe, The Speed of Darkness.
The chief of the “Sea-People”, or the Metkayina Plan has been played by Cliff Curtis.
Other notable Projects: Training Day and Live Free or Die Hard, Trauma and Fear the Walking Dead.
Ronal is the pregnant wife of the Metkayina chief, and it has been wonderfully played by Kate Winslet.
Other notable Projects: Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and The Reader, and many more.
Lo’ak is the other son of Jake Sully and Neytiri, and it has been played by Britain Dalton.
Other notable Projects: Ready Player One, Goliath, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.
Bailey Bass plays the role Tsireya, who is the daughter of Ronal and Tonowari, and she was assigned the duty of teaching all the Metkayina ways of living to Sully’s kids.
Other notable Projects: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Interview with the Vampire.