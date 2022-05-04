"Koffee With Karan" Won’t Return, Announces Karan Johar

The host of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar announced with a heavy heart that the show will not be returning with season 7. His note which he shared in Instagram and Twitter reads, "Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning.. Karan Johar." Karan Johar captioned the note as "Important announcement."

Fans are left disheartened and urged Karan Johar to return with season 7 of Koffee With Karan. One wrote, "No Karan...you can't do this!!" Another one commented, "But why?? It was an excellent show." Another comment reads, "Ohh noo I was waiting for the next season." "That's really sad !! KWK was and will always be an iconic guilty pleasure for many," commented another.

There were rumours that the show will soon return with its new season and newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be the first guests, but now the rumours have been stopped by Karan Johar.

Koffee With Karan was first aired on 19 November 2004 and it was the second-longest-running talk show. The show concluded its sixth and final season on 17 March 2019.

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh were some of the celebrities that were a part of the chat show.