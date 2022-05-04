Akhil Gogoi Demands Article 370 Like Provisions In Assam

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi demanded the implementation of Article 370-like provision in Assam on Wednesday. The activist said that it was to guarantee “constitutional safeguard” for the indigenous people of the state.
The Raijor Dol president said, “We have demanded the Center to implement (provisions like) Article 370 or 371 (A), 371 (F) 371 (J) in Assam to give Constitutional safeguard to the people of the state. The indigenous people of the state will not be safe until Article 370 or 371 (A) like safeguards are implemented.”
Article 370 provides for special status of a state in terms of autonomy and the ability to make laws for the state’s permanent residents. Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed such a special status until a few years ago when it was abrogated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Centre.
Moreover, Article 371 allows no act of Parliament to apply to Nagaland regarding the religious and social practices of the Nagas, its customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law and ownership and transfer of land and its resources, reported ANI.
Gogoi opposed the 100 per cent revision of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) saying that it should happen on partial revision instead.
He said, “The 100 per cent revision of the NRC is undemocratic, unconstitutional. The NRC is just an issue for the BJP. They have no agenda to give safeguard to the indigenous people of Assam.”
The Sivasagar MLA further alleged that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are working only towards the creation of a Hindu Rashtra.
Gogoi said, “Their agenda is against the Constitution of India, diversity of the country. Repeated attack on the minority people is not good for the country or the democracy. There should be a debate before implementing Uniform Civil Code.”
The MLA also said that the state government should work for the betterment of the indigenous Muslims and not “not divide the Muslims”.
“Everybody knows who the indigenous Muslims are and who are the migrated Muslims. We don't want any division," he said.
Meanwhile, on May 1 the Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma stressed the need to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying that the law should be implemented in the greater interest of Muslim women otherwise polygamy would continue.