Kohrra OTT Release: Cop Investigation Thriller Series Coming Soon on Netflix

Official Trailer and Plot

"Kohrra" employs a crime investigation as its backdrop, delving into the intricate dynamics of dysfunctional families and the dark aspects of love and relationships. The story unfolds when the murder of an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) is discovered in the rural areas of Punjab, mere days before his wedding. As the investigation progresses, a world of deceit, secrets, and the complex dramas of broken families unravels.

Featuring a talented cast including Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary, "Kohrra" is a bilingual series in Hindi and Punjabi. It was created by director Randeep Jha and screenwriter Sudip Sharma for Clean Slate Filmz.

Fans of the investigation genre are eagerly anticipating the release of "Kohrra," as it promises to be another gem in the realm of murder investigations involving an NRI. The reception of the show remains to be seen, and viewers are eagerly waiting for the official release date to be announced. Keep an eye out for this space as we bring you more updates and information regarding the series.

Sudip Sharma, the mastermind behind "Kohrra," expressed his thoughts on the project, stating, "When Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia approached me with the idea of 'Kohrra,' I was captivated by the potential of a fresh and distinctive cop investigative story that explores the complexities of human emotions. Together, we have endeavored to create a show that not only engages and captivates the audience throughout but also lingers in their minds even after it ends."