Kriti Sanon Upcoming Movies in 2023-24

Kriti Sanon is an Indian actress and model who made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film "Heropanti" in 2014. Born on July 27, 1990, in Delhi, Sanon pursued an engineering degree before entering the entertainment industry. She began her career as a model and appeared in several television commercials before landing her first film role.

Sanon has since appeared in several successful Bollywood films, including "Dilwale", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", and "Luka Chuppi". She has received critical acclaim for her performances in films like "Panipat" and "Mimi", in which she played a surrogate mother. Sanon is known for her natural acting style, good looks, and charming personality, which has made her a popular celebrity and brand ambassador for several companies.

Besides acting, Sanon is also actively involved in various charitable causes and has supported organizations working towards education, health, and women's empowerment. With her impressive acting skills and philanthropic work, Kriti Sanon has established herself as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. In this article, we will be looking at the list of upcoming movies of Kriti Sanon in 2023-24.