Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic Crowned Winner of 71st Miss World Pageant

Krystyna Pyszkova, representing the Czech Republic, emerged victorious as the winner of the 71st Miss World pageant, held in India on March 9.
The prestigious event took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, where Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon was named the first runner-up.
Krystyna, who is pursuing degrees in Law and Business Administration alongside her modeling career, was crowned Miss World 2024. She is recognized for her philanthropic efforts, including the establishment of the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation, dedicated to supporting charitable initiatives.
Notably, her proudest achievement involves founding an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania, where she actively volunteers.
The crown was passed on to Krystyna by the 70th Miss World, Karolina Bielawska. The Miss World finale returning to India after a hiatus of 28 years adds a significant chapter to the pageant's storied history.