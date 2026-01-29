'Kuni Kuni' Becomes Papon's Debut Track in Odia Music

Renowned singer Papon has expanded his multilingual musical journey by lending his voice to his first-ever Odia song, Kuni Kuni, marking a significant milestone in his career. Known for his soulful singing and emotional depth, the Assam-born artist makes his Odia debut with a romantic melody that explores themes of love, longing and tenderness.

Advertisment

Kuni Kuni is a soft, heartfelt composition that blends gentle melodies with poetic lyrics, creating a soothing and intimate listening experience. Since its release, the song has begun resonating with audiences for its simplicity and emotional warmth, quickly finding a place in romantic playlists.

Sharing his experience of singing in Odia for the first time, Papon described the process as both enriching and creatively fulfilling. He said adapting to the Odia language required a careful understanding of its pronunciation, rhythm and cultural nuances. Describing Odia as a language with a graceful flow and emotional softness, the singer said it helped him connect naturally with the song’s romantic essence.

“Singing in Odia was a completely new experience for me,” Papon said. “Being from Assam, I was excited to explore a different linguistic and musical space. Odia has a beautiful emotional depth, and once I understood the dialect and its nuances, the song began to flow very naturally. It helped me express romance in a very pure and honest way.”

Expressing gratitude to Odia listeners, the singer said the song was his way of forging a deeper connection with audiences in the state. “I have always received immense love from listeners across India. This song is my humble attempt to connect with my Odia fans. I hope they feel the sincerity and warmth we have put into Kuni Kuni and make memories with it,” he added.

Multilingual Papon

With this release, Papon adds Odia as the 11th language in his repertoire. He has previously sung in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, Mishing, Bodo and Tiwa, reinforcing his reputation as one of India’s most versatile playback singers.

Kuni Kuni features lyrics by Sunil Parida and music composed by Bharat-Hitarth. Celebrating love in its most genuine form, the song invites listeners to slow down, immerse themselves in its emotions and rediscover romance through music.