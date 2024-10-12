PPFA Lauds Govt for Granting Classical Status to Assamese Language
The Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA) has extended its heartfelt thanks to the Union government in New Delhi for recognizing Assamese (অসমীয়া Asomiya) as a classical language, joining the ranks of Marathi, Bengali, Pali, and Prakrit.
In a media statement, the nationalist citizens' forum expressed its joy that Assamese, spoken by over 20 million people, has now gained entry into this prestigious category, which already includes Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also voiced his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for this historic decision.
Sarma emphasized that this recognition will aid in preserving the Assamese language, which embodies the ancient wisdom of numerous saints, philosophers, thinkers, and writers. He noted that the promotion of a language with over a thousand years of independent traditions would now become more inclusive and adaptable.
The PPFA commended everyone involved in the movement to achieve this recognition and stressed the importance of developing Assamese as an internet-savvy language. The forum highlighted the need for users to easily check spelling and sentence construction when writing on digital platforms.
Additionally, PPFA pointed out discrepancies in the spelling of many Assamese words in recognized dictionaries, urging for these issues to be addressed with care.
They called for the inclusion of more words, particularly those from the Kamrupiya dialect that have been preserved orally among native speakers in western Assam for centuries.
This recognition of Assamese as a classical language marks a significant milestone for the linguistic and cultural heritage of Assam, promising a brighter future for its preservation and promotion.