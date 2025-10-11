The Taj Story: Release Date, Teaser, Plot, Cast, and Controversy explained

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is set to return to the big screen with The Taj Story, a thought-provoking social drama that revisits the origins of India’s most iconic monument, the Taj Mahal. The film, directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, has already sparked widespread discussion for its bold narrative and controversial poster. Here’s everything you need to know about The Taj Story—its release date, teaser, plot, cast, and the controversy surrounding it.
The Taj Story Release Date and Director
The Taj Story is directed and written by Tushar Amrish Goel and produced by CA Suresh Jha under Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd. The much-discussed film is set to release in theatres on October 31, 2025.
The makers describe it as a “social drama inspired by historical facts,” with an aim to explore the many unanswered questions surrounding the Taj Mahal’s creation and legacy.
The Taj Story Teaser: “Tomb or Temple?”
The teaser for The Taj Story opens with Paresh Rawal sitting near the Yamuna River, gazing thoughtfully at the Taj Mahal. His narration poses the central question:
“The Taj Mahal is one of the greatest monuments in the world. For some, it is a tomb… and for some, it is a temple.”
The one-minute teaser sets a mysterious and reflective tone, promising to delve into the monument’s lesser-known side. It teases viewers with the tagline:
“Every empire has a secret chamber. This October, the lock is about to break on the Taj Mahal’s biggest mystery.”
The teaser was shared on social media with the caption:
“What if everything you’ve been taught is a lie? The truth isn’t just hidden; it’s being judged.”
This powerful premise has piqued curiosity among audiences eager to see how the film interprets historical debates surrounding the monument.
The Taj Story Plot: A Historical Drama With a Twist
Set against the majestic backdrop of the Taj Mahal, The Taj Story promises to weave together themes of love, devotion, and heritage, while addressing the ongoing debate about whether the monument was originally a tomb or a temple.
The story is expected to explore the architectural, cultural, and emotional layers of the monument’s history, offering viewers an engaging narrative that balances history and imagination.
While the full plot remains under wraps, the film claims to “unravel the truth behind the Taj Mahal’s creation,” and challenge long-held assumptions about its origins.
The Taj Story Cast and Crew
The film boasts a talented ensemble led by Paresh Rawal, who plays the central role in the narrative. The supporting cast includes:
Zakir Hussain
Amruta Khanvilkar
Sneha Wagh
Namita Das
Paresh Rawal, known for his versatile performances, will also be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Thamma, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
The Taj Story Controversy: Poster Sparks Debate
The film first drew public attention when its poster showcased Paresh Rawal peeking into the Taj Mahal’s dome, with an idol of Lord Shiva emerging from it. The imagery instantly went viral, reigniting the Taj Mahal origin debate, which questions whether the monument was a mausoleum or a temple once known as Tejo Mahalaya.
Following backlash on social media, Paresh Rawal deleted the poster and shared an official disclaimer from the makers, clarifying their intent.
“The makers of The Taj Story clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion,” the statement read.
The controversy echoes previous claims and political debates about the Taj Mahal’s origins. However, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has repeatedly dismissed these claims. In its 2018 affidavit, the ASI reaffirmed that the Taj Mahal is the tomb of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal—putting long-standing rumours to rest.
Why The Taj Story Is One of the Most Talked-About Films of 2025
With its provocative premise, stellar cast, and controversial subject matter, The Taj Story is shaping up to be one of the most discussed Hindi films of 2025. Whether it challenges history or simply reimagines it through fiction, Paresh Rawal’s film is certain to ignite conversations about faith, heritage, and historical interpretation.
As audiences await its theatrical release on October 31, 2025, The Taj Story promises to offer a blend of mystery, history, and drama that dares to question what we think we know about one of the world’s greatest monuments.
