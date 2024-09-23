'Laapataa Ladies', Produced By Amir Khan, is India's Official Entry for 97th Oscars

India has officially chosen 'Laapataa Ladies' as its submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.
Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, the film aims to shed light on critical social issues while representing Indian cinema on a global platform.
The announcement was confirmed by Kiran Rao's team. 'Laapataa Ladies' addresses themes of gender equality and women's empowerment in rural India, centering on the story of two brides who are inadvertently switched during a train journey in 2001.
The film features a talented cast, including Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava, and Nitanshi Goel in lead roles, alongside notable performances from Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, which enrich the narrative.
Recently, 'Laapataa Ladies' was showcased at a special event at the Supreme Court of India, attended by judges, their families, and officials. During the event, Rao expressed her gratitude for the Chief Justice's initiative in screening the film, highlighting its role in reaching a broader audience.
The film was released in March and has received positive attention for its poignant storytelling combined with a strong social message.
The deadline for submissions for the 96th Academy Awards is November 14, 2024. The shortlist for Best International Feature will be announced on December 17, 2024, with nominations revealed on January 17, 2025.
The Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 2, 2025.