Rima Das Gets Oscars Invite To Join Academy's Class Of 2024

Assamese filmmaker Rima Das has been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, better known as the Oscars to be a member of the Class of 2024. She was among 487 new members invited form across 57 countries including 71 Oscar nominees, 19 winners and eight dual invitees.
Rima Das, who has helmed critically acclaimed films like 'Tora’s Husband' and 'Village Rockstars' among other very well-known pieces of work, is one of many invitees from India. Notably, RRR maker SS Rajamouli and veteran actor Shabana Azmi were also invited apart from other known faces of the Indian film industry.
The official Instagram handle of The Academy announced the new members writing, "We're proud to announce our newly invited members to the Academy!"
Congratulating Das on the invite, renowned actor Adil Hussain called her an inspiration. "Big Congratulations @rimadasFilm!! You are such an inspiration. Your contributions to Indian Cinema is example of the true meaning of Shilpa Shila+Alpa /Less is More. Best wishes," wrote Hussain on X.
Previously, sound designer Amrit Pritam Dutta and audio engineer Debajit Changmai have represented Assam at the Oscars Academy as members. And now, Rima Das also joins the prestigious list.
Born on May 13, 1981 in Kalardiya village near Chhaygaon some 50 kilometers southwest of Guwahati, Rima Das is known for her acclaimed works like Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Sing, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. She has garnered over 70 awards across more than 120 prestigious film festivals worldwide, including India's National Film Awards. Village Rockstars also represented India at the Academy Awards in 2019. Das is a versatile artist, serving as a writer, director, producer, cinematographer, and editor for her projects.
Her films delve into diverse themes, from an elderly man's new discoveries in 'Man with the Binoculars' to the dreams of a young girl from a humble background in 'Village Rockstars', and the complexities faced by teenagers navigating identity and patriarchy in 'Bulbul Can Sing'. In the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, she explored the challenges of a family man balancing business and personal life. Rima Das is renowned for her authentic storytelling, which captures intricate relationships, personal growth, and the essence of life amidst natural settings.
Having initially pursued acting in Mumbai, Das found her passion for world cinema and decided to create her own films despite limited resources. Returning to Assam, she recognized the richness of her hometown that had eluded her in the city. Undeterred by challenges, she embarked on Village Rockstars, a project she single-handedly crafted with a DSLR, establishing herself as a pioneering filmmaker.
Recognized as one of the Most Influential Young Indians by GQ India in 2018, Rima Das also serves as a Brand Ambassador for the Toronto International Film Festival's 'Share Her Journey' campaign, advocating for gender equality in cinema. She has served on prestigious film festival juries including the Berlin International Film Festival Generation 14plus, Mumbai International Film Festival, Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and Zlin Film Festival for Children & Youth.
Notably, the Class of 2024 is comprised of 44 per cent women and 41 per cent representatives of underrepresented ethnic and racial communities.
Other prominent Indian figures invited include Shabana Azmi, Ritesh Sidhwani, Sheetal Sharma, Anand Kumar Tucker, Nisha Pahuja, Hemal Trivedi, Gitesh Pandya, cinematographer Ravi Varma, filmmaker Rima Das, and choreographer Prem Rakshith, celebrated for his work on the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. Upon accepting these invitations, these individuals will join the Academy's membership, increasing its total to 10,910, with 9,934 members eligible to vote in the upcoming 97th Oscars in 2025.