‘Lachit, The Warrior’ Bags Best Animation Film Award at YathaKatha International Film Festival

Assamese film ‘Lachit, The Warrior’ received the Best Animation Film in the YathaKatha International Film and Literature Festival in Mumbai on Sunday.
The biopic short film made on the life and works of the Great Assamese General Lachit Borphukan is an animation film written and directed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah. The Narration of the film has been done by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury and the music is by Rupam Talukdar.
Anupam Mahanta is the creative director, while story boarding and illustration is by Hrishikesh Bora and VFX is by Ratul Dutta.
‘Lachit, The Warrior’ has been screened and awarded in eight International Film Festivals so far including the ones in Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Mumbai North-East Film Festival. The film has also been selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama in the upcoming International Film Festival of India at Goa.
In the month of October, the film received the Best Animation Award at the 12th Delhi Shorts International Film Festival on Sunday. Earlier in September, the movie won the prestigious Chambal International Film Festival under the Best Animation Film category.