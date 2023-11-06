‘Lachit, The Warrior’ Bags Best Animation Film Award at YathaKatha International Film Festival

‘Lachit, The Warrior’ has been screened and awarded in eight International Film Festivals so far including the ones in Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Mumbai North-East Film Festival. The film has also been selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama in the upcoming International Film Festival of India at Goa.

In the month of October, the film received the Best Animation Award at the 12th Delhi Shorts International Film Festival on Sunday. Earlier in September, the movie won the prestigious Chambal International Film Festival under the Best Animation Film category.