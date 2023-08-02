‘Lagaan’ Art Director Nitin Desai Found Dead at Studio, Suicide Suspected

In a tragic loss to the film industry, celebrated art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, known for his works in ‘Lagaan’, and ‘Jodha Akbar’, among others died of suicide at his studio in Maharashtra on Wednesday.
According to reports, Desai’s body was recovered by workers at ND Studios, the studio he owns, in Karjat during the wee hours of today.
Raigar SP said, “We have found the body of art director Nitin Desai hanging in his studio in Karjat. Police were informed about this by a worker on the set. When the police team reached the studio we saw his body hanging. We are investigating the case further for ascertaining all the aspects in this case.”
Stating on the possible reasons behind Desai’s drastic step, MLA Mahesh Baldi was quoted by ANI said, “When we met a month ago, he had told me that he was under financial stress. Prima Facie this seems like the only reason for his death by suicide. He had told me that new movies were coming his way, but it looked like only TV shows were being shot at ND studios, which may not have strengthened his condition.”
Nitin Desai is the brain behind the sets of several iconic Bollywood movies such as Devdas (2002), and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai (2010) among others including Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire (2008).
Bollywood celebrities and others have condoled the untimely demise of the art director.