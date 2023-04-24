Kannada Actor Sampath J Ram Found Dead at Home; Cops Suspect Suicide

Noted Kannada television actor Sampath J Ram was found dead at this residence near Bengaluru’s Nelamangala on Saturday.

According to police, it is suspected that the actor died by suicide as he was suffering from depression for not getting desired opportunities in the Kannada film and serial industry.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated into the matter, police said.

Sampath J Ram was known for his roles in several TV serials and films such as 'Agnisakshi' and 'Sri Balaji Photo Studio'.

The news was confirmed by his friend Rajesh Dhruva, also an actor, in a Facebook post.

The post as translated from Kannada reads, "We do not have the strength to bear your parting. So many movies are yet to be made. There's still plenty of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Please come back."