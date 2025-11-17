Landman Season 2 Episode 1: Premiere Date, Streaming Details, Cast, Plot and Full Episode Breakdown

The highly anticipated second season of Landman, part of Taylor Sheridan’s expanding television universe, has officially arrived on Paramount+. Building on the success of Season 1—which became the most-watched Paramount+ original with over 35 million global streams—the new season promises even higher stakes, fresh conflicts and explosive family drama. Actor Demi Moore teased that Season 2 “begins with a bang” and only “gets juicier” as it unfolds.
Set in the booming West Texas oil fields, Landman continues to explore the world of roughnecks, corporate power brokers and fortune hunters navigating an industry where wealth, betrayal and personal downfall often collide.
Landman Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date and Streaming Schedule
Global Premiere Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
Streaming Platform:Paramount+
New Episode Time: Every Sunday at midnight ET (9 p.m. PT on the previous day)
Season Length: 10 episodes
Season 2 Episode 1, titled “Death and a Sunset,” debuted at midnight ET on November 16. Season 1, which premiered on November 17, 2024, also consisted of 10 episodes and remains available on the platform.
International Release Timings for Episode 1
|Region
|Release Date
|Release Time
|United States (PT)
|Nov 16, 2025
|12:00 am
|United States (ET)
|Nov 16, 2025
|3:00 am
|United Kingdom (BST)
|Nov 16, 2025
|8:00 am
|Central Europe (CEST)
|Nov 16, 2025
|9:00 am
|South Africa (SAST)
|Nov 16, 2025
|9:00 am
|India (IST)
|Nov 16, 2025
|12:30 pm
|Japan (JST)
|Nov 16, 2025
|4:00 pm
|Australia (AEST)
|Nov 16, 2025
|5:00 pm
Synopsis: What Landman Season 2 Explores
Season 2 dives deeper into the volatile world of Texas oil operations. According to the official logline, “as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets,” pushing Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) closer to his breaking point. With pressure mounting from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Demi Moore), and long-buried family tensions, Norris faces escalating threats in both his personal and professional life.
The show continues to be a gritty “upstairs/downstairs” narrative that contrasts the lives of oil-field workers with the billionaires pulling the strings behind the scenes.
Full Cast for Landman Season 2
The new season features returning favourites along with new additions:
Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris
Demi Moore as Cami Miller
Andy Garcia as Gallino
Ali Larter as Angela Norris
Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris
Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris
Paulina Chávez as Ariana
Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Savage
Mitchell Slaggert as Ryder
Mark Collie
James Jordan
Colm Feore
Landman Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: “Death and a Sunset”
Episode 1 opens with major shifts in the characters’ lives, new power struggles and a shocking death that shapes the season’s emotional core. Below is a structured breakdown of the episode’s key events.
Tommy Norris Faces New Battles
Now, thePresident of M-Tex Oil, Tommy’s role has shifted from hands-on land deals to high-level corporate manoeuvring. Although he has moved from oil rig shacks to polished boardrooms, the danger hasn’t diminished. Thornton continues to portray Tommy as world-weary yet quietly vulnerable, especially in scenes involving his family.
At home, Angela’s desires for a more luxurious life create growing pressure, pushing Tommy toward uncomfortable decisions—and dry humour, as he jokes, “I’m definitely gonna have to start drinking again.”
Angela Norris and a Chaotic Family Dinner
Angela Norris (Ali Larter) remains one of the show’s most volatile characters. Her ambitions and frustrations escalate into another explosive family dinner that ends in shattered plates and emotional confrontation. Despite the chaos, the episode offers glimpses of deeper understanding between Angela and Tommy, hinting at complex developments ahead.
Cooper Norris Strikes Oil
Cooper (Jacob Lofland) experiences what could be a life-changing moment when he discovers a major oil strike worth an estimated $10 million annually. But the celebration is cut short by suspicions raised in promotional footage suggesting that some of Cooper’s drilling funds may not be entirely legitimate.
Ainsley Norris Starts a New Chapter
Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) is accepted into her dream college but immediately runs into trouble. Her awkward and unpolished behaviour during her intake interview sets the stage for new personal challenges this season.
Cami Miller Steps into Power
Demi Moore’s character, Cami Miller, takes on a significantly larger role this season. As she positions herself at the forefront of M-Tex following her husband Monty’s death, she faces scepticism and disrespect from investors and bankers.
One of the episode’s standout moments is her fierce response during a luncheon, where she reminds doubters that she is more than capable of leading—and even “meaner” than Monty ever was.
A Major Death Shakes the Norris Family
The introduction of T.L. (played by Sam Elliott), believed to be Tommy’s father, adds emotional weight to the episode. Living in assisted care and reflecting on a deeply fractured past, T.L. delivers some of the episode’s sharpest lines.
The episode closes with news of Tommy’s mother’s death—a pivotal moment that, despite its seriousness, shows Tommy reacting with a complex mix of resignation and emotional distance.
What to Expect Next in Landman Season 2
With oil discoveries, internal betrayals, shifting alliances and rising tensions within M-Tex, Season 2 is positioned to unravel long-held secrets and push every character toward breaking point. As weekly episodes unfold, viewers can expect escalating corporate wars, family conflicts and dramatic character arcs shaped by the cutthroat world of Texas oil.
