Last Summer K-drama: OTT Release Date, Cast, Teaser, & What to Expect from Lee Jae-wook’s New Series

Lee Jae-wook’s Upcoming K-drama “Last Summer” to Premiere on Rakuten Viki This November
After delivering back-to-back hits, Alchemy of Souls and Dear Hongrang, Lee Jae-wook returns with a heartwarming yet emotionally charged romance drama — Last Summer. The upcoming mini-series promises a blend of nostalgia, first love, loss, and second chances, marking Lee Jae-wook’s first-ever dual role on screen.
The K-drama pairs him with Choi Sung-eun, best known for her emotional performances in The Sound of Magic and Gentleman. Their on-screen chemistry, teased in the first trailer, has already captivated fans awaiting a heartfelt romance with a tinge of mystery.
Last Summer OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
Last Summer will premiere on Rakuten Viki on November 1, 2025, with two new episodes releasing every Saturday and Sunday. The series will consist of 12 episodes and conclude by December 7, 2025.
Plot: A Tale of Love, Guilt, and Second Chances
At its core, Last Summer explores the bittersweet reunion of two childhood friends, Baek Do-ha (Lee Jae-wook) and Song Ha-kyung (Choi Sung-eun). Once inseparable, their friendship was torn apart by a tragic accident that left Ha-kyung guilt-ridden and Do-ha burdened with a painful secret.
To protect her, Do-ha assumes his twin brother’s identity, living a life built on lies and sacrifice. Years later, fate brings them together again, forcing both to confront the past they’ve tried to bury.
Set against the backdrop of the architecture industry, the series weaves themes of romance, grief, identity crisis, and workplace politics — all framed within the tender warmth of summer memories.
Teaser Breakdown: From Separation to Rekindled Love
The emotional 50-second teaser opens with a heartbreaking scene — both leads dressed in mourning attire. Ha-kyung, filled with anger and grief, declares to Do-ha, “Let’s never see each other again.”
As the teaser transitions, time passes, and the two reunite under unexpected circumstances. Now cohabiting under a contractual agreement, Do-ha finds himself drawn once again to Ha-kyung’s familiar habits, reigniting the affection he once tried to suppress.
The teaser skillfully captures the duality of love and pain, hinting at a layered narrative filled with unresolved emotions and heartfelt nostalgia.
Cast and Characters of Last Summer
The series features a talented ensemble cast alongside the leads:
Lee Jae-wook as Baek Do-ha / Baek Do-hyun (dual role)
Choi Sung-eun as Song Ha-kyung
Kim Gun-woo, Jung Bo-min, Ahn Dong-goo, Kwon Ah-reum, Choi Byung-mo, Jeong Hee-tae, Son Ji-yoon, and Jang Jing-joon in supporting roles.
Each character adds emotional depth to the narrative, intertwining personal growth and redemption arcs that align with the show’s central theme of healing through love.
What to Expect from Last Summer
Last Summer stands out as a romantic melodrama rooted in realism, tackling how guilt, love, and time shape human relationships. Fans can expect a visually stunning production, a strong emotional core, and nuanced performances by Lee Jae-wook and Choi Sung-eun.
With its delicate balance of romantic tension and emotional healing, the series is poised to become one of the most memorable K-dramas of late 2025.
Blending nostalgia, emotional drama, and romantic intensity, Last Summer explores the fragility of human connections and the courage it takes to start anew. Whether you’re a fan of Lee Jae-wook’s past performances or a lover of emotional storytelling, this upcoming K-drama promises to be a must-watch this November on Rakuten Viki.
Also Read:
Gen V Season 2 Ending Explained: Major Deaths, Cameos, and What It Means for The Boys Season 5
The Dream Life of Mr Kim OTT Release Date: Ryu Seung-ryong’s New Comedy K-Drama to Stream on Netflix