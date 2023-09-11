Latest and Upcoming Pan-India movies in 2023

Latest and Upcoming Pan-India movies: Get ready to explore the latest and upcoming Pan-India movies of 2023 that promise to captivate audiences with their diverse genres and star-studded casts. From action-packed thrillers to historical dramas and superhero adventures, the Indian film industry is set to deliver an exciting cinematic lineup that goes beyond regional borders. Join us as we dive into the intriguing plots, talented actors, and visionary directors shaping the landscape of Indian cinema in this highly anticipated year.
Directed by Shiva Nirvana and featuring the dynamic duo of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in lead roles, "Kushi" is poised to be a cinematic treat for audiences across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. With a talented supporting cast including Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Jayaram, this film promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.
Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty are set to dazzle in the urban romantic comedy "Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty." Scheduled for a summer release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, this film is poised to be a delightful blend of humor, romance, and a refreshing storyline.
The summer of 2023 promises an adrenaline-packed experience with Shah Rukh Khan leading the charge in the action-thriller "Jawan." Joined by Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra as the female leads, and the versatile Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, this movie is bound to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, "Mark Antony" is a gripping Tamil drama starring Vishal and Ritu Varma. The film revolves around two gangsters who stumble upon a mobile phone with the power to time travel, offering a unique and intriguing premise that will captivate audiences.
"P. Vasu's "Chandramukhi 2" delves into the complexities of dissociative identity disorder, creating a thrilling narrative. Ragava and Kangana Ranaut lead the cast, promising an intense and suspenseful journey into the human psyche, all set to unravel this September.
Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, "Skanda" is an action-packed thriller featuring Ram Pothineni and the rising star Sreeleela in the lead roles. BoyapatiRAPO's direction is expected to infuse high-octane action and gripping storytelling into this cinematic spectacle.
Prashanth Neel's "Salaar" is a highly anticipated action thriller featuring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, this Pan India movie will not only release in Kannada and Telugu but also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. With a second part in the works, this promises to be an epic saga.
Following the success of "The Kashmir Files," director Vivek Agnihotri's next project dives into India's remarkable journey during the pandemic. This movie is set to shed light on the country's efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccines, making it a poignant and timely narrative.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, "Leo" is an action-packed thriller starring Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. This ensemble cast promises an exhilarating cinematic experience, led by Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial prowess.
Ravi Teja takes on the challenging role of the infamous real-life thief, Tiger Nageswara Rao, in Vamsee's directorial venture. The film aims to celebrate and chronicle the life of this daring robber, making it a gripping tale rooted in Telugu pop culture.
M. G. Srinivas's "Ghost" is an upcoming Kannada-language heist action thriller featuring Shiva Rajkumar and Jayaram. With an ensemble cast and a thrilling plot, this film promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat entertainment this Dusshera.
Karthi takes on a never-before-seen avatar in "Japan," a heist thriller directed by Rajumurugan. The film's first look poster featuring Karthi adorned with gold ornaments hints at an intriguing storyline, piquing the curiosity of fans and film enthusiasts.
Directed by Arun Matheswaran, "Captain Miller" is a Tamil-language historical action adventure film featuring Dhanush in the titular role. With a stellar ensemble cast and a gripping narrative, this film is set to be an exhilarating cinematic experience.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif return in "Tiger 3," an action-packed film directed by Maneesh Sharma. With a supporting role by Emraan Hashmi, this multi-lingual film is set to be a blockbuster release, making Eid 2023 a memorable one.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "Animal" is a gangster drama that explores the complex relationships between characters, ultimately leading the protagonist down a dark path. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, this film is bound to captivate audiences with its intense storytelling.
An action thriller starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, "Saindhav" promises an engaging cinematic experience. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, known for "HIT 1 and HIT 2," this film is set to deliver high-octane action and suspense.
"Hi Nanna" is a drama featuring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in primary roles. Directed by debutant Shouryuv and produced by Mohan Cherkurui and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegal, this film is poised to be an emotional and heartfelt narrative.
Directed by Prasanth Varma, "Hanu Man" is a Telugu-language superhero film featuring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai. This film is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri and marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).
Directed by Koratala Siva, "Devara" features Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. This summer release is highly anticipated, especially after Jr. NTR's success in SS Rajamouli's "RRR." With Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist, "Devara" promises an epic cinematic showdown.
The clash between Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat continues in this epic conclusion, "Pushpa: The Rule." Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rashmika Mandanna, and others, this film is one of the most awaited Pan India releases.
Directed by S. Shankar and featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, "Game Changer" is set to redefine the action genre. With a stellar supporting cast and music by S. Thaman, this film promises to be a game-changing cinematic experience.
Kamal Haasan and director Shankar reunite for "Indian 2," a sequel to their 1996 blockbuster. With Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles, this action-thriller unfolds in Tamil and later gets dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. With a significant budget, "Indian 2" is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle.
"Hari Hara Veera Mallu," directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, delves into the adventurous life of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Pawan Kalyan leads the cast, accompanied by Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri. Set against the backdrop of the 17th century Mughal Empire, this film promises a captivating historical drama.
Tovino Thomas takes on the challenge of portraying three distinct characters in the drama "Ajayante Randam Moshanam." Directed by debutant Jitin Lal, this film features 'South Indian Sensation' Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi, making it a promising and versatile cinematic experience.
Directed by 'Siruthai' Siva, "Kanguva" marks Suriya's return to the big screen after his appearance in Kamal Haasan's "Vikram." Bollywood sensation Disha Patani joins Suriya in this multi-lingual release, poised to capture hearts in 10 different languages.
"Thangalaan," an action entertainer, is set to captivate audiences with its 2D and 3D visuals. Starring 'Chiyaan' Vikram and Parvathy, and featuring Malavika Mohanan in a supporting role, this Pa. Ranjith directorial unfolds against the backdrop of the 19th Century pre-independence era in the Kolar Gold Mines.
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone team up for "Kalki 2898 AD," a futuristic time-travel venture directed by Nag Ashwin. With innovative storytelling and a visually stunning canvas, this film promises to push the boundaries of Indian cinema.
"Adhira," the second installment of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), is a Telugu-language superhero film starring Kalyan Dasari. Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Primeshow Entertainment, this film is set to take the superhero genre to new heights.
Based on a forgotten chapter in Indian history, "The India House" explores the epic journey of Veer Savarkar in London during the pre-independence era. Nikhil Siddharth and Anupam Kher lead the star cast, promising to shed light on this intriguing historical narrative.
These upcoming Pan India movies represent a diverse range of genres and stories, offering a thrilling cinematic experience for audiences in the years to come. From action-packed thrillers to historical dramas and superhero sagas, the Indian film industry continues to push the boundaries of storytelling and entertainment.