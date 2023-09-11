Latest and Upcoming Pan-India movies in 2023

Kushi 2023

Directed by Shiva Nirvana and featuring the dynamic duo of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in lead roles, "Kushi" is poised to be a cinematic treat for audiences across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. With a talented supporting cast including Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Jayaram, this film promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty are set to dazzle in the urban romantic comedy "Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty." Scheduled for a summer release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, this film is poised to be a delightful blend of humor, romance, and a refreshing storyline.

Jawan 2023

The summer of 2023 promises an adrenaline-packed experience with Shah Rukh Khan leading the charge in the action-thriller "Jawan." Joined by Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra as the female leads, and the versatile Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, this movie is bound to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Mark Antony

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, "Mark Antony" is a gripping Tamil drama starring Vishal and Ritu Varma. The film revolves around two gangsters who stumble upon a mobile phone with the power to time travel, offering a unique and intriguing premise that will captivate audiences.

Chandramukhi 2

"P. Vasu's "Chandramukhi 2" delves into the complexities of dissociative identity disorder, creating a thrilling narrative. Ragava and Kangana Ranaut lead the cast, promising an intense and suspenseful journey into the human psyche, all set to unravel this September.

Skanda

Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, "Skanda" is an action-packed thriller featuring Ram Pothineni and the rising star Sreeleela in the lead roles. BoyapatiRAPO's direction is expected to infuse high-octane action and gripping storytelling into this cinematic spectacle.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Prashanth Neel's "Salaar" is a highly anticipated action thriller featuring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, this Pan India movie will not only release in Kannada and Telugu but also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. With a second part in the works, this promises to be an epic saga.

The Vaccine War

Following the success of "The Kashmir Files," director Vivek Agnihotri's next project dives into India's remarkable journey during the pandemic. This movie is set to shed light on the country's efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccines, making it a poignant and timely narrative.