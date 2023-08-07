Upcoming movies of Sanjay Dutt in 2023-2024

Sanjay Dutt is a prominent Bollywood actor and producer, known for his versatile roles and controversial personal life. He was born on July 29, 1959, in Mumbai, India, to famous actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt. Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut in 1981 with the film "Rocky," which was a commercial success, and he received critical acclaim for his performance.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Sanjay Dutt starred in several hit films, including "Naam," "Khalnayak," "Saajan," and "Sadak." He became known for his tough guy image and his ability to play both hero and villain roles with equal ease. However, his career suffered a setback when he was arrested in 1993 for his alleged involvement in the Mumbai bombings.

Sanjay Dutt's legal troubles continued for many years, and he spent several years in jail. However, he continued to work in films during this time, and his performances in films like "Vaastav" and "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S." were highly acclaimed. Sanjay Dutt's portrayal of the lovable gangster in "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S." became one of his most iconic roles and helped to revive his career.

Sanjay Dutt has continued to work in films in recent years, and his performances in "Agneepath," "PK," and "Sanju" have been praised by critics and audiences alike. He has also dabbled in film production, and had success with films such as "Prassthanam" and "Bhoomi." Throughout his career, Sanjay Dutt has been known for his larger-than-life persona and ability to connect with audiences. Despite his personal difficulties, he has remained a popular figure in the Indian film industry, and his resilience and determination have inspired many. In this article, we will be looking at the list of upcoming movies of Sanjay Dutt in 2023-202.