New Telugu and Tamil Movies on Aha April: 2024

Aha has emerged as the go-to OTT platform for aficionados of Telugu and Tamil cinema, boasting a diverse selection of movies and web series to cater to their tastes. With a steady flow of new releases, Aha has cemented its position as the ultimate hub for fans of Telugu and Tamil entertainment. In this article, we highlight the latest Telugu and Tamil film additions on Aha, ensuring you stay up-to-date with the newest entertainment offerings. Whether you crave action-packed blockbusters or heartwarming family sagas, Aha promises something to enthrall every viewer, bringing the best of Telugu and Tamil cinema right to your fingertips.
Sundaram Master
"Sundar," a social studies teacher, is dispatched to a secluded mountain village with a mission to uncover something valuable and rally the locals to support his cause. However, his carefully laid plans unravel swiftly, leading to unexpected challenges.
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Cast: Shiva Kandukuri, Chaitanya Sagiraju, Raashi Singh, Ambati Sreenu
Release Date on OTT: March 28th, 2024
Director: Kalyan Santhosh
Writer: Kalyan Santhosh
Language: Telugu
Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana
In "Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana," a seasoned village detective renowned for his sharp wit and keen observational skills, embarks on a challenging investigation involving a series of murders in a remote mountainous village. As Bhaskar delves deeper into the case, he encounters numerous obstacles, including villagers reluctant to trust an outsider like him and the challenging terrain itself. Despite the odds stacked against him, Bhaskar persists in gathering clues and unraveling the complex mystery.
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Cast: Shiva Kandukuri, Chaitanya Sagiraju, Raashi Singh, Ambati Sreenu
OTT Release Date: March 22nd, 2024
Director: Purushotham Raaj Shravan Kumar Tadka
Writer: Purushotham Raaj
Language: Telugu
Mix Up
"Mix Up" tracks the paths of two couples grappling with marital hurdles as they endeavor to revive their bonds. Along their joint venture, they stumble upon unexpected ties that challenge their yearnings and compel them to reassess the essence of love.
IMDb Rating: 4.4
Cast: Akshara Gowda, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Pooja Jhaveri, Kamal Kamaraju
OTT Release Date: March 15th, 2024
Director: Aakash Bikki
Writer: Hyma Varshini
Language: Tamil & Telugu
Vaddakupatti Ramasamy
A self-centered and money-driven con artist flourishes by taking advantage of the superstitious convictions of his community members. Yet, when his main source of income suddenly dries up, he embarks on a frantic quest to restore the temple's operation, delving into a series of schemes and tactics.
IMDb Rating: 6.3
Cast: Santhanam, Megha Akash, Nizhalgal Ravi
OTT Release Date: March 12th, 2024
Director: Karthik Yogi
Writer: Karthik Yogi
Language: Tamil
Sound Party
A father and son join forces to realize their dream of prosperity by launching a family-owned restaurant. Yet, their ambitions crumble when the eatery is shuttered due to illicit activities. This triggers a series of events that ultimately result in them surrendering control of their lives to a local criminal.
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Cast: VJ Sunny, Hrithika Srinivas, Sivannarayana
OTT Release Date: March 8th, 2024
Director: Sanjay Sheri
Writer: Sanjay Sheri
Language: Telugu
