Latest Horror movies on Netflix are so bad, it is almost cringeworthy!

Chandramukhi 2 - A Nightmare Unleashed

Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2, a sequel to a beloved horror classic, had fans and critics alike excited. However, the excitement turned into a dreadful experience as viewers on OTT platforms began witnessing what can only be described as an atrocity. Many who dared to watch this film on Netflix have found themselves in a state of disbelief, with Kangana Ranaut's shockingly bad performance as Chandramukhi causing them more trauma than horror. It's disheartening to see a franchise with so much potential fall into the depths of cinematic abyss.

Mama Mascheendra - An Unbearable Nightmare

Sudheer Babu's Mama Mascheendra fared no better, and social media is buzzing with tales of viewers who couldn't bear the film for even 20 minutes. In a genre where tension and suspense should keep viewers glued to their screens, this movie has driven them away faster than the speed of light. It's a shame to see a horror film that fails to provide any sense of dread.

Iraivan - Unbearable Horror-Crime Thriller

Nayanthara's Iraivan, billed as a horror-crime thriller, is another addition to the list of unbearable OTT horrors. Viewers have been left unimpressed by the film's attempts to intertwine horror and crime, leading to a lackluster narrative that falls flat. Horror enthusiasts had hoped for spine-tingling suspense, but what they received was an amalgamation of mediocrity.

Peddha Kapu 1 - A Hollow Promise

Peddha Kapu 1, which had initially received favorable reviews during its 'paid' premieres, failed to live up to its initial hype after its OTT release. While it may be a technically well-made film, it falls victim to the pitfall of being emotionally hollow, providing viewers with a cold, distant experience instead of the heart-pounding fear they yearn for.

This week's OTT horror releases have left us devoid of the spine-chilling experiences that we once cherished in the genre. The decline in the quality of horror movies on OTT is undeniable, and it's time for filmmakers and the industry as a whole to pay heed to the cries of horror enthusiasts. Let's hope that the future brings us films that live up to the standards set by the classics and elevate the horror genre once more. Until then, it seems we'll have to endure these "horrible" films in search of genuine scares.