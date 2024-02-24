Latest Movies Released in Theatres this Week (February 19 to February 25, 2024)

Latest Movies Released in Theatres: Step right into the world of movies this week, from February 19 to February 25, 2024! Get ready for a thrilling ride filled with excitement and emotion. We've got a lineup of new movies that offer something for everyone. Whether you love action, drama, or suspense, there's a movie just for you. So, grab your snacks, find your seat, and let's dive into the magic of the movies!
Against the backdrop of the 2016 Kashmir unrest, Rajeshwari discerned the imperative for a nuanced approach. She handpicked Zooni Haksar, a local agent, for a covert mission: to tactfully abrogate Article 370, aiming to end terrorism and the conflict-driven economy without resorting to violence. Zooni's selection was strategic, rooted in her profound understanding of the region's complexities and adeptness at navigating its socio-political landscape. Entrusted with the daunting task of orchestrating a peaceful transition, Zooni embarked on a journey that demanded equal measure finesse, diplomacy, and courage. Her endeavor epitomized a commitment to finding peaceful resolutions amidst turmoil, highlighting the potency of strategic thinking and collaboration in addressing entrenched conflicts.
Cast: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Kiran Karmakar, Arun Govil, Ashwini Koul, Raj Zutshi, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Iravati Harshe, Raj Arun, Divya Seth Shah, Sumit Kaul, Sandeep Chatterjee, Ashwani Kumar, Skand Sanjeev Thakur, Jaya Virlley
Release Date: 23rd February 2024
Siddharth, portrayed by Vidyut Jammwal, embarks on an adrenaline-fueled journey to honor his brother's dreams in the competitive realm of Maidaan. Faced with fearless competitors from around the world, Siddharth's unwavering commitment is tested as he strives to claim the title of Ultimate Champion. Each daring move and perilous leap underscores his fervent dedication to realizing his brother's vision, serving as a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the relentless pursuit of cherished goals.
Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson
Release Date: 23rd February 2024
Join a group of friends on an ordinary Sunday outing to the playground, where unforeseen twists and turns transform their leisurely game of cricket into an unforgettable adventure. Amidst laughter and camaraderie, they navigate unexpected encounters and challenges, strengthening bonds and forging memories that endure beyond the final innings.
Cast: Tejaswini Maragoni, Harinath Raj Kuntamukkula, Nagaraj Badhavat, Vasishta Kunde, Durga Bhavani Sanaboina, Preethi Patra, Bhoopathi Patendla, Gopichand Alla, Pradeep Patra, Rajesh Perka
Release Date: 23rd February 2024
A young constable embarks on a perilous journey following the tragic murder of his father and the mysterious disappearance of a husband. Driven by a dual purpose—to unravel the enigma surrounding his father's demise and safeguard cherished aspects of life—he confronts concealed hazards and unforeseen adversaries, showcasing the true measure of heroism in the face of adversity.
Cast: Viran Muttam Setty, Lavannya Sahukara, Aryann Krishna
Release Date: 23rd February 2024
Explore the complexities of existence, communication, and self-worth within Uttara Kannada's fishing community. Through their experiences, challenges, and triumphs, the narrative unveils the rich tapestry of human emotions and relationships that define life in this milieu, shedding light on the profound impact of language and self-esteem amidst adversity.
Cast: Bhajarangi Loki, Sharath Lohitashwa, Pruthvi Ambaar, Anjali Panday, Mime Ramdas, Divya Shetty, Prashanth Siddi, Prajwal Maski, Ashok Hegde, Prashanth Varadamoola, PD Sathish Chandra, Kanthraju Kaddipudi, Rajani Natana, Kailash Neenasam, Nagaraj Byndoor, Shilpa Acharya, Roshan Lokesh, MH Ganesh
Release Date: 23rd February 2024
A mourning couple seeks solace in a rural village, only to encounter inexplicable paranormal phenomena that threaten their sanity and safety. As eerie occurrences escalate, the husband embarks on a perilous quest to uncover the unsettling truth behind the spectral disturbances, driven by a relentless determination to protect his beloved spouse.
Cast: Harish Raj, BM Venkatesh, Amulya Bharadwaj, Ahira Shetty, Amith
Release Date: 23rd February 2024
Amidst success, Harshvardhan grapples with existential uncertainty, embarking on a relentless quest for meaning. In his pursuit of external validation, he overlooks life's simple joys and connections, ultimately confronting the harsh reality that true fulfillment lies in cherished bonds and experiences.
Cast: Heena Varde, Hitu Kanodia, Denisha Ghumra, Niilam Paanchal, Vishal Thakkar, Rishil Joshi, Hemin Trivedi, Aakanksha Panchal, Jignesh Modi
Release Date: 23rd February 2024
In a tale of unexpected discovery, a government-employed English teacher embarks on a journey to the remote village of Miryalametta, unaware of the remarkable revelation awaiting him. Upon his arrival, he is astonished to find that the villagers possess an extraordinary fluency in the English language. This revelation challenges conventional beliefs about rural education and linguistic proficiency, shedding light on the village's unique cultural and educational landscape. As the teacher delves deeper into this phenomenon, he grapples with questions of language acquisition, social dynamics, and the delicate balance between tradition and modernity.
Cast: Harsha Chemudu, Divya Sripadha, Chaitu Babu
Release Date: 23rd February 2024
Armaan finds himself entangled in a complex marital arrangement with Nikki, where their love must remain hidden due to societal constraints. Nikki is officially married to Armaan's elder brother, Karma, while in front of Nikki's parents, she is recognized as Armaan's wife. This intricate web of deceit presents a daunting dilemma for Armaan and Nikki as they navigate the delicate balance between their forbidden love and societal expectations. As the pressure mounts and the strain of maintaining their facade increases, they are forced to confront a crucial question: how long can they sustain this elaborate charade before their carefully constructed world comes crashing down?
Cast: Rupinder Rupi, Mahabir Bhullar, Prakash Gaadhu, Parminder Gill, Karamjit Anmol, Jatinder Kaur, Gurmeet Saajan, Love Gill, Dalbeer Singh Babli, Simar Khaira, Gagandeep Singh, Jassi Deol, Jasbir Jassi, Manjit Mani, Neeta Tumbar Bhan, Sulakhan Atwal, Bagga Bajwa
Release Date: 23rd February 2024