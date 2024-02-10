Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s film receives mixed reviews

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: Bollywood's latest romantic comedy, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, hit theaters on February 9, 2024. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film follows the story of a robotics engineer, Aryan (Shahid Kapoor), who falls in love with an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot named Sifra (Kriti Sanon), leading to a series of comedic mishaps.

The film's release was met with a fashionable Bollywood affair as celebrities and cinephiles gathered for its screening. While some praised the acting skills of both Kapoor and Sanon, others found the storyline predictable but enjoyable, with particular highlights being the chemistry between the lead actors.

In terms of box office performance, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' managed to earn over ₹ 6.50 crore net on its first day, with varying occupancy rates throughout the day. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film attracted audiences, selling 45,678 tickets through advance bookings across India.

However, critical reception was lukewarm, with some reviewers noting the film's reliance on Kapoor and Sanon's chemistry to compensate for its shortcomings. Critic Saibal Chatterjee of NDTV gave the film a mere 1.5 stars out of 5, criticizing its lackluster execution and reliance on tired romantic comedy tropes.

The plot, revolving around Aryan's infatuation with the AI robot Sifra, was criticized for its thin concept and failure to deliver meaningful humor. Despite potential for satire, the film missed opportunities to delve into deeper themes, instead opting for superficial gags and predictable plot twists.

Overall, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' presents a mixed bag of reviews, with solid box office performance but tepid critical reception. While fans of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon may find the film entertaining, those seeking a more substantial cinematic experience may be left wanting.

In conclusion, while 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' may appeal to audiences looking for a light-hearted romantic comedy, it falls short of delivering a truly memorable cinematic experience. With its reliance on star power over substance, the film serves as a reminder of the importance of well-crafted storytelling in the world of Bollywood entertainment.