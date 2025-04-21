Latest On OTT This Week (April 21–27, 2025): Veera Dheera Sooran, you S5 & More

The final full week of April brings different content to your screens—from psychological thrillers and action-packed sequels to eerie horrors and real-life sports documentaries. Whether you're a fan of intense dramas like You Season 5, big-budget actioners like Havoc and Jewel Thief, or emotionally resonant tales like Carlos Alcaraz: My Way, there’s plenty to binge. Here’s a detailed guide to all the major OTT releases dropping this week across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, and Lionsgate Play.
Latest On OTT This Week
The Rehearsal Season 2
Nathan Fielder returns with another season of his unconventional docu-comedy, where real-life dilemmas are explored through elaborate staged rehearsals. This time, he pushes ethical boundaries further as he simulates emotionally complex life situations like marriage, parenting, and personal growth.
Release Date: April 21
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Genre: Docu-comedy, Experimental
Cast: Nathan Fielder
Andor Season 2
The Star Wars prequel continues with Cassian Andor’s path to becoming a key rebel leader. Spanning four years leading up to Rogue One, this 12-episode season unfolds in intense three-episode arcs, spotlighting espionage, sacrifice, and rebellion.
Release Date: April 22
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama
Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Forest Whitaker, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way
This intimate three-part documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz’s 2024 season, capturing his highs, struggles, and moments off the court as he balances fame and youth.
Release Date: April 23
Where to Watch: Netflix
Genre: Sports Documentary
Cast: Carlos Alcaraz
Étoile
Set against the dramatic backdrop of ballet companies in New York and Paris, this dramedy follows two artistic directors as they swap principal dancers to save their troupes. Expect artistic rivalries, personal drama, and mesmerizing dance choreography.
Release Date: April 24
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Cast: Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg
L2: Empuraan
The gripping sequel to Lucifer dives deeper into the dual identity of Stephen Nedumpally, who secretly operates as global crime lord Khureshi Ab’raam. Packed with political thrill and global stakes, this Malayalam actioner promises high-octane drama.
Release Date: April 24
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Genre: Political Thriller, Action
Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran
You Season 5
Joe Goldberg returns to New York in the final chapter of his chilling saga. Now mingling with Manhattan’s elite, he tries to escape his past—but old obsessions and deadly secrets pull him back in.
Release Date: April 24
Where to Watch: Netflix
Genre: Thriller, Crime, Drama
Cast: Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, Tati Gabrielle
Veera Dheera Sooran
Chiyaan Vikram stars as Kaali, a man entangled in a deadly crime syndicate. As he embarks on a mysterious mission, secrets unravel and chaos ensues. The film is available in Tamil and dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Release Date: April 24
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, S. J. Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique
Absolution
Liam Neeson takes on the role of an ageing enforcer battling CTE while seeking redemption. But his efforts to reconnect with family are interrupted when he becomes entangled in a human trafficking ring.
Release Date: April 25
Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play
Genre: Crime, Thriller, Action
Cast: Liam Neeson, Ron Perlman, Frankie Shaw, Daniel Diemer
Ayyana Mane
A Kannada mini-series set in 1990s Chikmagalur, this eerie tale follows a newlywed woman uncovering dark secrets about her husband’s ancestral home. It blends crime, folklore, and the supernatural.
Release Date: April 25
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Genre: Mystery, Supernatural, Thriller
Cast: Yet to be announced
Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins
Saif Ali Khan stars as Rehan Roy, a suave master thief caught in a game of betrayal. When tasked with stealing a ₹500 crore diamond, old flames and rivals complicate the mission.
Release Date: April 25
Where to Watch: Netflix
Genre: Action, Heist, Thriller
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, Nikita Dutta, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff
Havoc
From the director of The Raid, this gritty actioner follows Detective Walker (Tom Hardy) as he tears through a city’s criminal underbelly to rescue a politician’s son. The high-octane narrative draws inspiration from 80s Hong Kong cinema.
Release Date: April 25
Where to Watch: Netflix
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller
Cast: Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Luis Guzmán
WondLa Season 2
Eva Nine continues her journey of self-discovery in this animated sci-fi saga. As new threats emerge, she learns that her identity may hold the key to saving her world.
Release Date: April 25
Where to Watch: Apple TV+
Genre: Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Voice Cast: Jeanine Mason
Whether you're looking for chilling horror, fast-paced action, or thoughtful drama, this week's OTT lineup has something for everyone. With much-awaited returns like You and Andor, brand-new Indian titles like Jewel Thief and Veera Dheera Sooran, and powerful stories like Carlos Alcaraz: My Way, your watchlist is about to get a serious upgrade. So grab your snacks and clear your evenings—binge season is in full swing!
Also Read:
Latest OTT Releases This Week (April 7–13): What's New on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & More