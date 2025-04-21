Latest On OTT This Week (April 21–27, 2025): Veera Dheera Sooran, you S5 & More

The final full week of April brings different content to your screens—from psychological thrillers and action-packed sequels to eerie horrors and real-life sports documentaries. Whether you're a fan of intense dramas like You Season 5, big-budget actioners like Havoc and Jewel Thief, or emotionally resonant tales like Carlos Alcaraz: My Way, there’s plenty to binge. Here’s a detailed guide to all the major OTT releases dropping this week across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, and Lionsgate Play.

Latest On OTT This Week

The Rehearsal Season 2

Nathan Fielder returns with another season of his unconventional docu-comedy, where real-life dilemmas are explored through elaborate staged rehearsals. This time, he pushes ethical boundaries further as he simulates emotionally complex life situations like marriage, parenting, and personal growth.

Release Date: April 21

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Docu-comedy, Experimental

Cast: Nathan Fielder

Andor Season 2

The Star Wars prequel continues with Cassian Andor’s path to becoming a key rebel leader. Spanning four years leading up to Rogue One, this 12-episode season unfolds in intense three-episode arcs, spotlighting espionage, sacrifice, and rebellion.

Release Date: April 22

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama

Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Forest Whitaker, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way

This intimate three-part documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz’s 2024 season, capturing his highs, struggles, and moments off the court as he balances fame and youth.

Release Date: April 23

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Sports Documentary

Cast: Carlos Alcaraz

Étoile

Set against the dramatic backdrop of ballet companies in New York and Paris, this dramedy follows two artistic directors as they swap principal dancers to save their troupes. Expect artistic rivalries, personal drama, and mesmerizing dance choreography.

Release Date: April 24

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg

L2: Empuraan

The gripping sequel to Lucifer dives deeper into the dual identity of Stephen Nedumpally, who secretly operates as global crime lord Khureshi Ab’raam. Packed with political thrill and global stakes, this Malayalam actioner promises high-octane drama.

Release Date: April 24

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Political Thriller, Action

Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran

You Season 5

Joe Goldberg returns to New York in the final chapter of his chilling saga. Now mingling with Manhattan’s elite, he tries to escape his past—but old obsessions and deadly secrets pull him back in.

Release Date: April 24

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Thriller, Crime, Drama

Cast: Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, Tati Gabrielle

Veera Dheera Sooran





Chiyaan Vikram stars as Kaali, a man entangled in a deadly crime syndicate. As he embarks on a mysterious mission, secrets unravel and chaos ensues. The film is available in Tamil and dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Release Date: April 24

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, S. J. Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique

Absolution

Liam Neeson takes on the role of an ageing enforcer battling CTE while seeking redemption. But his efforts to reconnect with family are interrupted when he becomes entangled in a human trafficking ring.

Release Date: April 25

Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Action

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ron Perlman, Frankie Shaw, Daniel Diemer

Ayyana Mane

A Kannada mini-series set in 1990s Chikmagalur, this eerie tale follows a newlywed woman uncovering dark secrets about her husband’s ancestral home. It blends crime, folklore, and the supernatural.

Release Date: April 25

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Genre: Mystery, Supernatural, Thriller

Cast: Yet to be announced

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins

Saif Ali Khan stars as Rehan Roy, a suave master thief caught in a game of betrayal. When tasked with stealing a ₹500 crore diamond, old flames and rivals complicate the mission.

Release Date: April 25

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Action, Heist, Thriller

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, Nikita Dutta, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff

Havoc

From the director of The Raid, this gritty actioner follows Detective Walker (Tom Hardy) as he tears through a city’s criminal underbelly to rescue a politician’s son. The high-octane narrative draws inspiration from 80s Hong Kong cinema.

Release Date: April 25

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Cast: Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Luis Guzmán

WondLa Season 2

Eva Nine continues her journey of self-discovery in this animated sci-fi saga. As new threats emerge, she learns that her identity may hold the key to saving her world.

Release Date: April 25

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Genre: Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure

Voice Cast: Jeanine Mason

Whether you're looking for chilling horror, fast-paced action, or thoughtful drama, this week's OTT lineup has something for everyone. With much-awaited returns like You and Andor, brand-new Indian titles like Jewel Thief and Veera Dheera Sooran, and powerful stories like Carlos Alcaraz: My Way, your watchlist is about to get a serious upgrade. So grab your snacks and clear your evenings—binge season is in full swing!

