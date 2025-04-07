Latest OTT Releases This Week (April 7–13): What's New on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar & More

The second week of April brings a fresh lineup of gripping thrillers, heartwarming comedies, spine-chilling horror, and thought-provoking documentaries across major OTT platforms. Whether you're into dark tech dramas like Black Mirror, horror sequels like Chhorii 2, or feel-good stories like North of North, there's something to suit every mood. We’ve compiled this week’s top OTT releases in an easy-to-browse format so you can plan your watchlist with ease.

Chhorii 2

Nushrratt Bharuccha reprises her role in this spine-chilling sequel as a mother desperate to protect her daughter Ishani, who suffers from a rare sunlight allergy. As she returns to the haunted village from her past, she encounters new horrors, including the sinister Daasi Ma.

Release Date: April 11

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan

Black Mirror Season 7

The dystopian anthology returns with six new episodes that delve into AI, digital realities, and societal paranoia. The season includes a continuation of the fan-favourite USS Callister story and other tech-nightmare tales.

Release Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Sci-Fi, Anthology

Cast: Peter Capaldi, Cristin Milioti, Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti

Perusu

This Tamil comedy follows two brothers planning a secret funeral for their father, only to discover he’s not entirely dead. The story unfolds with humor, family drama, and surprising twists.

Release Date: April 11

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Vaibhav Reddy, Chandini Tamilarasan

G20

Viola Davis stars as U.S. President Danielle Sutton, who must fight to survive a terrorist siege during a G20 summit in Cape Town. High-stakes diplomacy turns deadly in this gripping action-packed thriller.

Release Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Genre: Political Thriller, Action

Cast: Viola Davis





The Legend of Hanuman Season 6

The mythological saga continues as Hanuman embarks on divine missions and epic battles. Released during Ram Navami, this animated series is rich with spiritual themes and visual brilliance.

Release Date: April 11

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Animation, Mythology

Voice Cast: (Not disclosed)

Pravinkoodu Shappu

In a Kerala toddy shop, a murder mystery unfolds among a group of card-playing friends. As secrets come to light, the investigation mixes suspense with quirky humor.

Release Date: April 11

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Genre: Dark Comedy, Thriller

Cast: Basil Joseph, Soubin Shahir





Kingston

A smuggler attempts to break a paranormal curse haunting his coastal village. Combining eerie folk legends with modern horror elements, Kingston promises a haunting experience.

Release Date: April 13

Where to Watch: Zee5

Genre: Horror, Folklore

Cast: GV Prakash





Your Friends & Neighbors

A fallen hedge fund manager turns thief, targeting his wealthy neighbors to rebuild his luxurious lifestyle. This dark comedy explores greed, secrets, and suburban absurdity.

Release Date: April 11

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Genre: Dark Comedy, Thriller

Cast: Jon Hamm

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

This docuseries exposes the darker side of child influencer culture, focusing on Piper Rockelle’s case and the exploitation of minors in the digital fame industry.

Release Date: April 9

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Documentary, True Crime

Cast: Piper Rockelle (featured)

Spy High

Based on a shocking privacy scandal, this series reveals how a school was accused of spying on students through laptop webcams. A real-life story about surveillance and ethics in education.

Release Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Genre: Docuseries, Crime

Mobile Suit Gundam

The latest Gundam installment follows a high school student caught up in illegal mech warfare. Themes of rebellion, power, and justice fuel this action-packed anime.

Release Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Genre: Anime, Sci-Fi





Moonrise

Set on the moon, Moonrise tells the story of Jack Shadow, a soldier caught in a lunar conflict as he seeks justice and redemption in a war-torn future.

Release Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Anime, Sci-Fi

North of North

A young single mother starts a new life in an Arctic town, facing culture shock, new friendships, and emotional growth. This Canadian dramedy is heartfelt and humorous.

Release Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Meet the Khumalos

When two rival parents discover their kids are dating, old high school feuds resurface in hilarious ways. A lighthearted South African family comedy.

Release Date: April 11

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Comedy, Family

