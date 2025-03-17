Latest OTT Releases (March 17-23, 2025): Must-Watch Movies & TV Shows on Netflix, Prime Video

This week’s OTT lineup brings an exciting mix of crime thrillers, historical dramas, psychological mysteries, and intense character-driven stories. With major streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar rolling out fresh content, audiences can expect thought-provoking narratives and engaging performances.

Advertisment

From the next chapter of Khakee to the critically acclaimed Anora, this week’s releases promise compelling storytelling. Here’s a closer look at seven must-watch movies and shows released between March 17 and March 23, 2025.

Top OTT Releases This Week

1. Anora

This Academy Award-winning film follows the story of Anora “Ani” Mikheeva, a 23-year-old stripper from Brooklyn who impulsively marries Vanya Zakharov, the son of a Russian billionaire. Their whirlwind romance takes a dramatic turn when Vanya’s powerful family intervenes, sending enforcers to break them apart. This gripping drama explores love, power, and the influence of wealth on personal choices.

Release Date: March 17, 2025

March 17, 2025 OTT Platform: BookMyShow Stream (Available to Buy & Rent)

BookMyShow Stream (Available to Buy & Rent) Cast: Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn

2. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Following the success of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, this new installment takes viewers to early 2000s Kolkata. IPS officer Arjun Maitra is determined to dismantle an emerging crime syndicate led by the notorious Bagha. As corruption spreads across the city, Maitra must navigate a dangerous world where trust is fleeting and justice comes at a cost.

Release Date: March 20, 2025

March 20, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee

3. Duplicity

Directed by Tyler Perry, Duplicity is a psychological thriller centered on Marley, a high-profile attorney investigating the murder of her best friend’s husband. As she delves into the case, she uncovers dark secrets that put her life at risk. The film explores themes of deception, power, and the lengths people go to in pursuit of the truth.

Release Date: March 20, 2025

March 20, 2025 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Cast: Kat Graham, Meagan Tandy, Joshua Adeyeye, Tyler Lepley

4. The Residence

Set in the White House, this murder mystery follows Detective Cordelia Cupp as she investigates a shocking crime that occurs during a prestigious state dinner. With numerous suspects and a political backdrop filled with secrets, The Residence is a suspenseful whodunit that keeps audiences guessing.

Release Date: March 20, 2025

March 20, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Uzo Aduba, Randall Park

5. Kanneda

A hard-hitting crime drama set in 1990s Toronto, Kanneda follows Nimma, a Punjabi immigrant who escapes the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and starts a new life in Canada. Struggling to find his place, he gets entangled in the city’s criminal underworld. As he fights for survival, he must choose between justice and the path that offers him security.

Release Date: March 21, 2025

March 21, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Cast: Parmish Verma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey

6. Dragon

This coming-of-age drama follows D. Raghavan, a brilliant but rebellious student who fakes his degree to secure a prestigious job. His lie sets off a chain of events that challenge his morals, relationships, and future. The film explores ambition, failure, and redemption in a world where appearances often measure success.

Release Date: March 21, 2025

March 21, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan

7. Revelations

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the filmmaker behind Train to Busan, Revelations follows Pastor Min-chan, who embarks on a desperate search for his missing son. Convinced that divine intervention is guiding him, he takes matters into his own hands. Meanwhile, Detective Yeon-hee pieces together clues that challenge everything Min-chan believes. This psychological thriller examines faith, fate, and the blurred lines between justice and vengeance.

Release Date: March 21, 2025

March 21, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Bill Pullman ,Natascha McElhone, Michael Massee

With a lineup that includes intense crime sagas, psychological thrillers, and character-driven dramas, this week’s OTT releases offer something for every viewer. Whether you enjoy fast-paced action or slow-burning suspense, these films and series provide compelling storytelling and strong performances.

FAQ

1. Which is the most anticipated OTT release this week?

- One of the most highly anticipated releases is Khakee: The Bengal Chapter on Netflix, as it continues the gripping crime narrative from Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Fans of intense police dramas are eagerly waiting for its premiere.

2. Where can I watch the movie Anora?

- Anora will be available on BookMyShow Stream, where viewers can either purchase or rent the film. This Oscar-winning drama has received critical acclaim for its storytelling and performances.

3. Are all these movies available for free on OTT platforms?

- Not necessarily. Some movies, like Anora, require purchase or rental, while others, such as Khakee: The Bengal Chapter and Dragon, are included in the subscription plans of platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

Also Read:

Latest OTT Releases of the Week (March 10 -16th) to Stream on Netflix, ZEE5, and More