Latest OTT Releases of the Week (March 10 -16th) to Stream on Netflix, ZEE5, and More

As the second week of March 2025 arrives, Series and Cinema offers a different variety of films across OTT platforms. This week's releases span multiple genres, including history, drama, political thrillers, and emotional storytelling. Viewers can look forward to patriotic narratives, family-oriented themes, and modern interpretations of classic tales. From Abhishek Bachchan’s heartfelt father-daughter film Be Happy, Azaad historical drama set to Millie Bobby Brown’s sci-fi adventure The Electric State, there’s something for everyone. Fans of fantasy can dive into The Wheel of Time Season 3, while thrill-seekers can look forward to Agent and Dirty Angels.

Advertisment

Latest OTT Releases of the Week (March 10 -16th)

Azaad

Azaad is a compelling historical drama set in 1920s India. The film follows the journey of Govind, a young stable boy, and his bond with a spirited horse named Azaad. As they traverse the tumultuous period of India’s struggle for independence, Govind’s quest to ride Azaad becomes a test of courage and resilience.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 Cast: Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Rasha Thadani

Be Happy

Directed by Remo D’Souza, this dance-drama revolves around Shiv Rastogi, a devoted single father, and his gifted daughter Dhara. As Shiv pushes boundaries to fulfill his daughter's dream of performing on India’s top dance reality show, their journey becomes an emotional rollercoaster of love, sacrifice, and ambition.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Inayat Verma

Emergency

An interesting political drama, Emergency revisits the events of 1975, highlighting the controversial period in Indian history under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s rule. The film delves into the significant decisions and their impact on the nation's democracy.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 Cast: Tanvi Kesari Pasumarthy Kangana Ranaut Ritesh Shah

Vanvaas

A modern retelling of the Ramayana, Vanvaas follows Deepak, an aging dementia patient abandoned by his children at the ghats of Varanasi. His journey intersects with Veeru, a con artist, who initially sees him as a target but ultimately embarks on an unexpected path of self-discovery.

OTT Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 Cast: Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma





Welcome to the Family

This Mexican comedy series follows Cristina and Luciana, two single mothers caught in a web of deception after the sudden death of Gonzalo—Cristina’s estranged father and Luciana’s husband. To secure their futures, they forge his will, but their plan gets complicated as they deal with a nosy neighbor, a curious cop, and an ex-football coach.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025 Cast: Ludwika Paleta, Paulina Goto, Daniel Haddad, Sylvia Pasquel, Antonio de la Vega

Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2

The popular reality dating experiment returns, inviting a fresh group of Swedish singles to form emotional connections without seeing each other. Hosted by Jessica Almenäs, the show tests whether love can truly be blind as contestants navigate heartfelt conversations inside secluded pods.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025 Cast: Jessica Almenäs (Host), Alexander, Alicia, Amanda, Anna (Contestants)

The Wheel of Time Season 3

The epic fantasy saga continues as Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) grapples with his destiny as the Dragon Reborn. Guided by Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), Rand’s journey takes him to the mysterious city of Rhuidean, where he encounters visions of possible futures. Meanwhile, political turmoil brews within the White Tower, threatening to upend everything.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Release Date: March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025 Cast: Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn

Agent

A Telugu spy thriller packed with action and suspense, Agent follows Ricky (Akhil Akkineni), an unpredictable undercover agent tasked with infiltrating a dangerous terrorist network. Under the mentorship of Colonel Mahadev (Mammootty), he faces intense challenges while uncovering shocking conspiracies.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, Vikramjeet Virk

Dirty Angels

Set during the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, Dirty Angels follows an elite all-female commando unit led by Jake (Eva Green). Disguised as medical personnel, the team embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue kidnapped schoolgirls from a ruthless terrorist group.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 Cast: Eva Green, Ruby Rose, Maria Bakalova, Jojo T. Gibbs, Rona-Lee Shimon

Dope Thief

A gripping crime drama about Ray (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny (Wagner Moura), two con artists posing as DEA agents to rob small-time drug dealers. Their lucrative scheme takes a deadly turn when they accidentally target a major cartel, putting their lives in danger.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Ving Rhames

The Electric State

This sci-fi adventure stars Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle, a runaway searching for her missing brother in a dystopian, retro-futuristic America. Accompanied by a robot and a rogue drifter (Chris Pratt), she embarks on a journey through a world filled with remnants of a forgotten war. Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Ke Huy Quan and Giancarlo Esposito.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Anthony Mackie (Voice), Woody Harrelson (Voice), Stanley Tucci (Voice)

FAQ

What is the OTT movie release?

OTT stands for “over-the-top” and refers to technology (OTT services or platforms) that delivers streamed content via internet-connected devices. In mobile marketing, OTT is often discussed specifically within the context of video content.

What is hot on Netflix?

Popular.

Squid Game.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

American Murder: Gabby Petito.

Zero Day.

The Night Agent.

Love Is Blind.

DAHMER.

Which is best in Disney Hotstar?

Tumse Na Ho Payega (2023)

Gaslight (2023)

Selfiee (2023)

Cuttputli (2022)

Gulmohar (2023)

ALSO READ:

Latest OTT releases this week 3rd to 9th march: All new Shows and series on OTT platforms