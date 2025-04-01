Latest OTT Releases (March 31st to -1st april, 2025): Must-Watch Movies & TV Shows on Netflix, Prime Video

The week of March 31 to April 6, 2025, brings a fresh lineup of thrilling dramas, action-packed movies, and compelling documentaries to your favorite OTT platforms. From gripping crime thrillers and sports dramas to unique food documentaries and supernatural series, this week’s releases promise to offer something for every kind of viewer. Platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, Sony LIV, and Prime Video are rolling out highly expected shows that are bound to keep you glued to your screens.

OTT Release this week

1. MobLand

Kicking off the week is MobLand, an intense crime drama set in the cutthroat world of organized crime. The series introduces us to the bitter feud between two powerful crime families in London. With stars like Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Tom Hardy leading the cast, MobLand promises high stakes, shocking twists, and compelling character arcs. If you’re a fan of crime thrillers, this one’s a must-watch.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: March 31, 2025

Cast: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Tom Hardy

2. Juror #2

A legal thriller directed by Clint Eastwood, Juror #2 follows Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult), a journalist who finds himself in a moral dilemma while serving as a juror on a high-profile murder case. As Kemp struggles with the decision that could alter the course of the trial, the film delves into themes of justice, morality, and responsibility. Featuring an ensemble cast, including Toni Collette and JK Simmons, Juror #2 is perfect for fans of courtroom drama.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release Date: April 1, 2025

April 1, 2025 Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, JK Simmons

3. Banger

Banger features Vincent Cassel as a washed-up DJ who teams up with an intelligence agent to dismantle a dangerous criminal syndicate. As their dangerous mission unfolds, the DJ’s ties to his rival deepen, making the stakes even higher. This thriller is a blend of music, espionage, and action, keeping you on the edge of your seat.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: April 2, 2025

April 2, 2025 Cast: Vincent Cassel, Louis Garrel, Emmanuelle Seigner

4. Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!

Food lovers are in for a treat with Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!, a documentary series that delves into the vibrant world of Mexican street food. Hosted by Andrés "Peluche" Torres and Memo Villegas, the series takes viewers on a flavorful journey through the streets of Mexico, exploring its diverse culinary traditions. It's a must-watch for food enthusiasts and documentary fans alike.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: April 2, 2025

April 2, 2025 Cast: Andrés "Peluche" Torres, Memo Villegas

5. Hyper Knife

In this Korean medical thriller, a disgraced neurosurgeon pushes the limits of science with illegal surgeries, leading to a battle of power and revenge when she encounters her former mentor. Featuring an ensemble cast with Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu, Hyper Knife is a riveting story that blends medical ethics with personal vendettas.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release Date: April 2, 2025

April 2, 2025 Cast: Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu

6. Pulse

Pulse follows a group of residents at a trauma center in Miami as they navigate the high-stress world of emergency medicine. As personal dramas unfold alongside life-and-death situations, the series offers a thrilling look at the medical field. This binge-worthy drama is perfect for fans of medical thrillers.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: April 3, 2025

April 3, 2025 Cast: Emma Roberts, Noah Centine

7. The Bondsman

The Bondsman is a supernatural action series that follows Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon), a bounty hunter resurrected by the devil to capture demons. This dark and thrilling series is a unique blend of action, the supernatural, and crime, with a strong performance from Bacon in the lead role.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Release Date: April 3, 2025

April 3, 2025 Cast: Kevin Bacon, Michael B. Jordan

8. A Real Pain

A comedy with a twist, A Real Pain follows cousins David and Benji (Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin) as they embark on a journey through Poland to honor their late grandmother. What starts as a sentimental trip turns into an adventure filled with family tension and buried grudges. This light-hearted movie brings humor and emotional depth.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release Date: April 3, 2025

April 3, 2025 Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin.

9. Test

The test is a Tamil sports drama that brings together three individuals—an ambitious cricketer, a teacher, and a scientist—whose lives intertwine during a crucial cricket match in Chennai. The film explores themes of passion, sacrifice, and ambition, with R. Madhavan and Nayanthara in lead roles. Test promises an emotional and gripping watch for sports enthusiasts and drama lovers alike.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 Cast: R. Madhavan, Nayanthara

10. Karma

This Korean drama unravels a tale of six intertwined lives, where a tragic accident sets off a series of events, leading the characters to confront their darkest truths. Karma is a thrilling crime drama based on Choi Hee-seon’s Kakao Webtoon and features a stellar cast including Park Hae Soo, Shin Min A, and Lee Kwang Soo.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 Cast: Park Hae Soo, Shin Min A, Lee Kwang Soo

11. Chamak: The Conclusion

The second and final season of Chamak continues the story of Kaala, a Punjabi rapper who returns to his hometown after his father’s death. As he digs deeper into the world of Punjabi music, he uncovers dark secrets and faces powerful adversaries. Chamak: The Conclusion promises intense action, drama, and a satisfying resolution to the series' gripping plot.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Release Date: April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 Cast: Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon

12. Adrishyam Season 2

Season 2 of Adrishyam follows undercover intelligence officers Ravi (Eijaz Khan) and Parvati (Pooja Gor) as they work to neutralize terrorist threats. With darker plots and deeper betrayals, this espionage thriller is packed with suspense and high-octane action, making it a must-watch for fans of international thrillers.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Release Date: April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 Cast: Eijaz Khan, Pooja Gor

13. Touch Me Not

In Touch Me Not, a young man with supernatural abilities teams up with a group of people to solve complex crimes. However, things take a dark turn when they discover they are being hunted by a mysterious murderer. This gripping Telugu series combines elements of supernatural suspense with thrilling crime-solving.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release Date: April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 Cast: Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

This week’s OTT releases are packed with exciting content for all types of viewers. Whether you’re a fan of crime dramas, medical thrillers, sports, or supernatural mysteries, there’s something for everyone. Make sure to update your watchlist with these binge-worthy shows and enjoy a week of top-notch entertainment from March 31 to April 6, 2025!

