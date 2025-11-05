Latest OTT Releases (November 3–9, 2025): 12 New Movies and Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

The first week of November 2025 arrives with a power-packed lineup across major OTT platforms — from Guillermo del Toro’s haunting retelling of Frankenstein to Huma Qureshi’s fierce political return in Maharani Season 4 and Manav Kaul’s eerie Kashmir-set thriller Baramulla. Whether you love supernatural mysteries, emotional dramas, or superhero sagas, this week’s streaming slate offers something for every mood.

OTT Releases This Week (November 3–9, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Bad Girl JioHotstar Nov 4 Coming-of-Age Drama First Copy Season 2 Amazon MX Player Nov 4 Crime Drama Finding Joy Prime Video Nov 5 Romantic Drama The Fantastic Four: First Steps JioHotstar Nov 5 Superhero Action Death by Lightning Netflix Nov 6 Historical Drama The Vince Staples Show Season 2 Netflix Nov 6 Comedy-Drama Baramulla Netflix Nov 7 Supernatural Thriller Frankenstein Netflix Nov 7 Gothic Horror, Sci-Fi Maharani Season 4 SonyLIV Nov 7 Political Drama Maxton Hall — The World Between Us Season 2 Prime Video Nov 7 Teen Romance Drama Pluribus Apple TV + Nov 7 Sci-Fi Thriller Thode Door Thode Paas Netflix Nov 7 Family Drama

New Streaming on JioHotstar

Bad Girl

Release Date: November 4

Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama

This award-winning Tamil film stars Anjali Sivaraman as Ramya, a young woman navigating love, identity and societal pressures from adolescence into adulthood. After receiving global praise at the 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam, Bad Girl makes its digital debut, celebrating female self-discovery and resilience.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Release Date: November 5

Genre: Superhero Action

Marvel’s much-anticipated reboot introduces Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Earth-828’s iconic superhero team. When Galactus and the Silver Surfer threaten their world, the quartet must choose between saving humanity or themselves — kicking off Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

New Streaming on Amazon MX Player

First Copy Season 2

Release Date: November 4

Genre: Crime Drama

Munawar Faruqui returns as Arif, the maverick who built a film-piracy empire in ’90s Mumbai. As law enforcement and the underworld close in, Arif’s pursuit of power spirals into chaos. Also starring Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover and Saqib Ayub, this season deepens its exploration of ambition and moral conflict in Bollywood’s shadow economy.

New Streaming on Prime Video

Finding Joy

Release Date: November 5

Genre: Romantic Drama

Written and directed byTyler Perry, Finding Joy follows NYC designer Joy Ridge (Shannon Thornton), whose mountain getaway transforms into a journey of love, loss and rediscovery. Amid scenic Colorado backdrops, Perry’s heartfelt storytelling examines what it means to find happiness in the ordinary.

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us Season 2

Release Date: November 7

Genre: Teen Romance Drama

The German hit returns with Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James Beaufort (Damian Hardung) as their elite boarding-school romance faces tragedy and emotional reckoning. Based on Mona Kasten’s bestselling Save Me novels, the new season explores love, privilege and second chances.

New Streaming on Netflix

Death by Lightning

Release Date: November 6

Genre: Historical Drama

A riveting four-part series tracing the presidency of James A. Garfield (Michael Shannon), cut short by his assassination. Featuring Matthew Macfadyen, Nick Offerman and Betty Gilpin, it adapts Destiny of the Republic and unpacks America’s turbulent transformation in the late 19th century.

The Vince Staples Show Season 2

Release Date: November 6

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Rapper-actor Vince Staples returns as an exaggerated version of himself in six new episodes that blend satire, grief and self-reflection. Expect road-trip chaos, sharp humor and cultural commentary in this semi-autobiographical comedy.

Baramulla

Release Date: November 7

Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Set in misty Kashmir, Manav Kaul stars as DSP Ridwaan Shafi Sayyid investigating the disappearance of local children amid whispers of folklore and unrest. With haunting cinematography and psychological depth, Baramulla merges crime and horror against the valley’s eerie beauty.

Frankenstein

Release Date: November 7

Genre: Gothic Horror, Sci-Fi

Visionary director Guillermo del Toro reinvents Mary Shelley’s classic tale with Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth. A masterpiece of ambition, obsession and tragedy, this long-awaited adaptation explores the creator’s confrontation with his monstrous reflection.

New Streaming on Zee5

Thode Door Thode Paas

Release Date: November 7

Genre: Family Drama

A moving family story starring Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh and Kunaal Roy Kapur. When a retired naval officer challenges his tech-addicted family to give up gadgets for six months, what begins as a digital detox evolves into a touching rediscovery of love, laughter and connection.

New Streaming on SonyLIV

Maharani Season 4

Release Date: November 7

Genre: Political Drama

Huma Qureshi reprises her role as Rani Bharti, now a seasoned political leader navigating Bihar’s ruthless corridors of power. Supported by Amit Sial and Vineet Kumar, Rani faces betrayal, media storms and moral dilemmas inspired by late-’90s Indian politics.

New Streaming on Apple TV +

Pluribus

Release Date: November 7

Genre: Sci-Fi Thriller

From Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, this high-concept drama stars Rhea Seehorn as an author immune to a global happiness epidemic. As humanity succumbs to artificial bliss, she becomes the reluctant key to saving reality itself — a chilling, cerebral study of free will and conformity.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases This Week

Baramulla (Netflix): Manav Kaul anchors a chilling supernatural mystery steeped in Kashmiri folklore.

Maharani Season 4 (SonyLIV): Huma Qureshi’s commanding political return with razor-sharp drama.

Frankenstein (Netflix): Guillermo del Toro’s darkly poetic reimagining of a literary classic.

Pluribus (Apple TV +): Vince Gilligan’s thought-provoking sci-fi series about the illusion of happiness.

The week of November 3–9, 2025 is a feast for OTT audiences — spanning heart-tugging family tales, reimagined legends and politically charged sagas. Whether you’re drawn to introspective dramas like Thode Door Thode Paas or spine-tingling thrillers like Baramulla, this week promises an unforgettable mix of storytelling brilliance across every major platform.

