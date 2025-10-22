Subscribe

OTT Releases This Week (October 20–26, 2025): Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More

The week of October 20–26, 2025, is packed with exciting new OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more. From thrillers like The Monster of Florence & Harlan Coben’s Lazarus.

Abhilasha Pathak
OTT Releases This Week

The final week of October 2025 brings a stellar lineup of new OTT releases across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.
From gripping political thrillers and emotional dramas to high-stakes reality shows, there’s something for every kind of binge-watcher.

Latest of OTT Releases (October 20–26, 2025)

TitleOTT PlatformRelease DateGenre
Pitch To Get RichJioHotstarOct 20Reality, Entrepreneurship
Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The MafiaNetflixOct 22True Crime, Documentary
The Monster of FlorenceNetflixOct 22Crime Drama, Thriller
Harlan Coben’s LazarusPrime VideoOct 22Psychological Thriller
The ElixirNetflixOct 23Horror, Mystery
Nobody Wants This Season 2NetflixOct 23Romantic Comedy
They Call Him OGNetflixOct 23Action, Crime
Allen Iv3rsonPrime VideoOct 23Sports Docuseries
A House of DynamiteNetflixOct 24Political Thriller
ParishNetflixOct 24Crime, Drama
The Kardashians Season 7JioHotstarOct 24Reality Series
Shakthi ThirumaganJioHotstarOct 25Political Thriller
The ApprenticeLionsgate PlayOct 25Biographical Drama

New Streaming on JioHotstar

Pitch To Get Rich

Release Date: October 20
Genre: Reality, Fashion, Entrepreneurship

India’s most ambitious fashion-focused entrepreneurial reality show is here. Contestants pitch business ideas to a panel featuring Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, and top industrialists including Ravi Jaipuria and Naveen Jindal, competing for a ₹40 crore fund and elite mentorship.

The Kardashians Season 7

Release Date: October 24
Genre: Reality Series

The Kardashian-Jenner family returns with fresh drama, business ventures, and emotional moments. Expect renewed sibling tensions, new beginnings, and surprise appearances by Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner.

Shakthi Thirumagan

Release Date: October 25
Genre: Political Thriller

A political fixer raised by an activist seeks justice for his mother’s mysterious death. Using the system’s own power, he aims to expose corruption and unravel dark secrets at the heart of politics.

New streaming on Netflix

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia

Release Date: October 22
Genre: True Crime, Documentary

This riveting docuseries revisits the violent mob wars of 1990s Philadelphia, where John Stanfa and Joey Merlino led rival factions in a deadly battle for dominance.

The Monster of Florence

Release Date: October 22
Genre: Crime Thriller

Based on true events, this Italian limited series explores one of Europe’s longest-running investigations—the Monster of Florence murders, a chilling mystery that terrified Italy for nearly two decades.

The Elixir

Release Date: October 23
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

An Indonesian horror-mystery where a family’s herbal medicine business accidentally triggers a zombie outbreak. To survive, they must fight not only the infected but also their fractured relationships.

Nobody Wants This Season 2

Release Date: October 23
Genre: Romantic Comedy

Joanne and Noah return in Season 2 of this heartfelt rom-com, as their whirlwind romance transitions into a complicated, committed relationship—full of humor, love, and relatable chaos.

They Call Him OG

Release Date: October 23
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, this Telugu crime thriller follows Ojas Gambheera, a feared gangster who resurfaces after ten years to reclaim his underworld empire—only to face a powerful new rival.

A House of Dynamite

Release Date: October 24
Genre: Political Thriller

When an untraceable missile is launched toward the U.S., officials race against time to identify the culprit before disaster strikes Chicago. A gripping, high-stakes apocalyptic thriller.

Parish

Release Date: October 24
Genre: Crime, Drama

A former criminal turned luxury car business owner is pulled back into the underworld after his son’s murder. Gray Parish’s desperate pursuit of justice exposes old secrets and new dangers.

New Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus

Release Date: October 22
Genre: Psychological Thriller

A forensic psychiatrist’s life spirals into chaos when he starts experiencing hallucinations after his father’s death—leading him to uncover a 25-year-old murder linked to his own family.

Allen Iv3rson

Release Date: October 23
Genre: Sports Docuseries

This inspiring three-part docuseries celebratesNBA legend Allen Iverson, exploring his groundbreaking influence on basketball culture and his unfiltered, authentic voice that reshaped the sport.

New Streaming on Lionsgate Play

The Apprentice

Release Date: October 25
Genre: Biographical Drama

A compelling drama chroniclingDonald Trump’s early years in 1970s New York. It explores his partnership with ruthless attorney Roy Cohn, offering insight into the making of one of the most controversial figures in modern history.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases This Week

  1. Pitch To Get Rich (JioHotstar): A bold, star-studded entrepreneurial reality show redefining India’s fashion business landscape.

  2. They Call Him OG (Netflix): Pawan Kalyan’s intense crime saga with Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut.

  3. Harlan Coben’s Lazarus (Prime Video): A haunting, cerebral thriller with unexpected twists.

  4. A House of Dynamite (Netflix): A gripping political thriller that’ll keep you on edge till the final second.

From gripping true-crime dramas to inspiring real-life stories and big-budget thrillers, this week’s OTT lineup is a binge-worthy treat. Whether you’re looking for high-intensity suspense, emotional storytelling, or fresh reality entertainment, October 20–26, 2025, has you covered across every major platform.

OTT Releases This Week