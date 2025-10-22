OTT Releases This Week (October 20–26, 2025): Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More

The final week of October 2025 brings a stellar lineup of new OTT releases across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.

From gripping political thrillers and emotional dramas to high-stakes reality shows, there’s something for every kind of binge-watcher.

Latest of OTT Releases (October 20–26, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Pitch To Get Rich JioHotstar Oct 20 Reality, Entrepreneurship Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia Netflix Oct 22 True Crime, Documentary The Monster of Florence Netflix Oct 22 Crime Drama, Thriller Harlan Coben’s Lazarus Prime Video Oct 22 Psychological Thriller The Elixir Netflix Oct 23 Horror, Mystery Nobody Wants This Season 2 Netflix Oct 23 Romantic Comedy They Call Him OG Netflix Oct 23 Action, Crime Allen Iv3rson Prime Video Oct 23 Sports Docuseries A House of Dynamite Netflix Oct 24 Political Thriller Parish Netflix Oct 24 Crime, Drama The Kardashians Season 7 JioHotstar Oct 24 Reality Series Shakthi Thirumagan JioHotstar Oct 25 Political Thriller The Apprentice Lionsgate Play Oct 25 Biographical Drama

New Streaming on JioHotstar

Pitch To Get Rich

Release Date: October 20

Genre: Reality, Fashion, Entrepreneurship

India’s most ambitious fashion-focused entrepreneurial reality show is here. Contestants pitch business ideas to a panel featuring Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, and top industrialists including Ravi Jaipuria and Naveen Jindal, competing for a ₹40 crore fund and elite mentorship.

The Kardashians Season 7

Release Date: October 24

Genre: Reality Series

The Kardashian-Jenner family returns with fresh drama, business ventures, and emotional moments. Expect renewed sibling tensions, new beginnings, and surprise appearances by Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner.

Shakthi Thirumagan

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Political Thriller

A political fixer raised by an activist seeks justice for his mother’s mysterious death. Using the system’s own power, he aims to expose corruption and unravel dark secrets at the heart of politics.

New streaming on Netflix

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia

Release Date: October 22

Genre: True Crime, Documentary

This riveting docuseries revisits the violent mob wars of 1990s Philadelphia, where John Stanfa and Joey Merlino led rival factions in a deadly battle for dominance.

The Monster of Florence

Release Date: October 22

Genre: Crime Thriller

Based on true events, this Italian limited series explores one of Europe’s longest-running investigations—the Monster of Florence murders, a chilling mystery that terrified Italy for nearly two decades.

The Elixir

Release Date: October 23

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

An Indonesian horror-mystery where a family’s herbal medicine business accidentally triggers a zombie outbreak. To survive, they must fight not only the infected but also their fractured relationships.

Nobody Wants This Season 2

Release Date: October 23

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Joanne and Noah return in Season 2 of this heartfelt rom-com, as their whirlwind romance transitions into a complicated, committed relationship—full of humor, love, and relatable chaos.

They Call Him OG

Release Date: October 23

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, this Telugu crime thriller follows Ojas Gambheera, a feared gangster who resurfaces after ten years to reclaim his underworld empire—only to face a powerful new rival.

A House of Dynamite

Release Date: October 24

Genre: Political Thriller

When an untraceable missile is launched toward the U.S., officials race against time to identify the culprit before disaster strikes Chicago. A gripping, high-stakes apocalyptic thriller.

Parish

Release Date: October 24

Genre: Crime, Drama

A former criminal turned luxury car business owner is pulled back into the underworld after his son’s murder. Gray Parish’s desperate pursuit of justice exposes old secrets and new dangers.

New Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus

Release Date: October 22

Genre: Psychological Thriller

A forensic psychiatrist’s life spirals into chaos when he starts experiencing hallucinations after his father’s death—leading him to uncover a 25-year-old murder linked to his own family.

Allen Iv3rson

Release Date: October 23

Genre: Sports Docuseries

This inspiring three-part docuseries celebratesNBA legend Allen Iverson, exploring his groundbreaking influence on basketball culture and his unfiltered, authentic voice that reshaped the sport.

New Streaming on Lionsgate Play

The Apprentice

Release Date: October 25

Genre: Biographical Drama

A compelling drama chroniclingDonald Trump’s early years in 1970s New York. It explores his partnership with ruthless attorney Roy Cohn, offering insight into the making of one of the most controversial figures in modern history.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases This Week

Pitch To Get Rich (JioHotstar): A bold, star-studded entrepreneurial reality show redefining India’s fashion business landscape. They Call Him OG (Netflix): Pawan Kalyan’s intense crime saga with Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut. Harlan Coben’s Lazarus (Prime Video): A haunting, cerebral thriller with unexpected twists. A House of Dynamite (Netflix): A gripping political thriller that’ll keep you on edge till the final second.

From gripping true-crime dramas to inspiring real-life stories and big-budget thrillers, this week’s OTT lineup is a binge-worthy treat. Whether you’re looking for high-intensity suspense, emotional storytelling, or fresh reality entertainment, October 20–26, 2025, has you covered across every major platform.

Also Read:

OTT Releases This Week (Oct 13–19, 2025): Final Destination 6, Bhagwat Chapter One & More