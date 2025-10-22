OTT Releases This Week (October 20–26, 2025): Movies & Shows Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & More

The final week of October 2025 brings a stellar lineup of new OTT releases across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.
From gripping political thrillers and emotional dramas to high-stakes reality shows, there’s something for every kind of binge-watcher.
Latest of OTT Releases (October 20–26, 2025)
|Title
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Pitch To Get Rich
|JioHotstar
|Oct 20
|Reality, Entrepreneurship
|Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia
|Netflix
|Oct 22
|True Crime, Documentary
|The Monster of Florence
|Netflix
|Oct 22
|Crime Drama, Thriller
|Harlan Coben’s Lazarus
|Prime Video
|Oct 22
|Psychological Thriller
|The Elixir
|Netflix
|Oct 23
|Horror, Mystery
|Nobody Wants This Season 2
|Netflix
|Oct 23
|Romantic Comedy
|They Call Him OG
|Netflix
|Oct 23
|Action, Crime
|Allen Iv3rson
|Prime Video
|Oct 23
|Sports Docuseries
|A House of Dynamite
|Netflix
|Oct 24
|Political Thriller
|Parish
|Netflix
|Oct 24
|Crime, Drama
|The Kardashians Season 7
|JioHotstar
|Oct 24
|Reality Series
|Shakthi Thirumagan
|JioHotstar
|Oct 25
|Political Thriller
|The Apprentice
|Lionsgate Play
|Oct 25
|Biographical Drama
New Streaming on JioHotstar
Pitch To Get Rich
Release Date: October 20
Genre: Reality, Fashion, Entrepreneurship
India’s most ambitious fashion-focused entrepreneurial reality show is here. Contestants pitch business ideas to a panel featuring Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, and top industrialists including Ravi Jaipuria and Naveen Jindal, competing for a ₹40 crore fund and elite mentorship.
The Kardashians Season 7
Release Date: October 24
Genre: Reality Series
The Kardashian-Jenner family returns with fresh drama, business ventures, and emotional moments. Expect renewed sibling tensions, new beginnings, and surprise appearances by Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner.
Shakthi Thirumagan
Release Date: October 25
Genre: Political Thriller
A political fixer raised by an activist seeks justice for his mother’s mysterious death. Using the system’s own power, he aims to expose corruption and unravel dark secrets at the heart of politics.
New streaming on Netflix
Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia
Release Date: October 22
Genre: True Crime, Documentary
This riveting docuseries revisits the violent mob wars of 1990s Philadelphia, where John Stanfa and Joey Merlino led rival factions in a deadly battle for dominance.
The Monster of Florence
Release Date: October 22
Genre: Crime Thriller
Based on true events, this Italian limited series explores one of Europe’s longest-running investigations—the Monster of Florence murders, a chilling mystery that terrified Italy for nearly two decades.
The Elixir
Release Date: October 23
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller
An Indonesian horror-mystery where a family’s herbal medicine business accidentally triggers a zombie outbreak. To survive, they must fight not only the infected but also their fractured relationships.
Nobody Wants This Season 2
Release Date: October 23
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Joanne and Noah return in Season 2 of this heartfelt rom-com, as their whirlwind romance transitions into a complicated, committed relationship—full of humor, love, and relatable chaos.
They Call Him OG
Release Date: October 23
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller
Starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, this Telugu crime thriller follows Ojas Gambheera, a feared gangster who resurfaces after ten years to reclaim his underworld empire—only to face a powerful new rival.
A House of Dynamite
Release Date: October 24
Genre: Political Thriller
When an untraceable missile is launched toward the U.S., officials race against time to identify the culprit before disaster strikes Chicago. A gripping, high-stakes apocalyptic thriller.
Parish
Release Date: October 24
Genre: Crime, Drama
A former criminal turned luxury car business owner is pulled back into the underworld after his son’s murder. Gray Parish’s desperate pursuit of justice exposes old secrets and new dangers.
New Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Harlan Coben’s Lazarus
Release Date: October 22
Genre: Psychological Thriller
A forensic psychiatrist’s life spirals into chaos when he starts experiencing hallucinations after his father’s death—leading him to uncover a 25-year-old murder linked to his own family.
Allen Iv3rson
Release Date: October 23
Genre: Sports Docuseries
This inspiring three-part docuseries celebratesNBA legend Allen Iverson, exploring his groundbreaking influence on basketball culture and his unfiltered, authentic voice that reshaped the sport.
New Streaming on Lionsgate Play
The Apprentice
Release Date: October 25
Genre: Biographical Drama
A compelling drama chroniclingDonald Trump’s early years in 1970s New York. It explores his partnership with ruthless attorney Roy Cohn, offering insight into the making of one of the most controversial figures in modern history.
Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases This Week
Pitch To Get Rich (JioHotstar): A bold, star-studded entrepreneurial reality show redefining India’s fashion business landscape.
They Call Him OG (Netflix): Pawan Kalyan’s intense crime saga with Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut.
Harlan Coben’s Lazarus (Prime Video): A haunting, cerebral thriller with unexpected twists.
A House of Dynamite (Netflix): A gripping political thriller that’ll keep you on edge till the final second.
From gripping true-crime dramas to inspiring real-life stories and big-budget thrillers, this week’s OTT lineup is a binge-worthy treat. Whether you’re looking for high-intensity suspense, emotional storytelling, or fresh reality entertainment, October 20–26, 2025, has you covered across every major platform.
