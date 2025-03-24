Latest OTT Releases of this Week (24th - 30th March 2025), Watch Mufasa to You S5 and more

As March draws to a close, an exciting lineup of movies and web series awaits viewers across various OTT platforms. From thrilling dramas and animated adventures to stand-up comedy and suspenseful mysteries, here’s a complete list of the latest releases this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, Tentkotta, and Apple TV+.

Latest OTT Releases of this Week

Mufasa: The Lion King

This animated film explores the origins of Mufasa, a lost and lonely cub who crosses paths with a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to the royal bloodline. Their journey of self-discovery and friendship unfolds as they navigate the trials of destiny.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: March 26, 2025

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Kha

You Season 5

In the fifth season of this psychological thriller, Joe Goldberg returns to New York City, seeking a peaceful life. However, his past demons and hidden desires threaten to unravel his new existence, pulling him back into the dark world he desperately tried to escape.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 27, 2025

Cast: Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Cam

Delulu Express

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan brings his latest comedy special, "Delulu Express." The show promises a humorous take on everyday life and relatable experiences, packed with Khan’s signature storytelling and wit.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: March 27, 2025

Cast: Zakir Kha

Om Kali Jai Kali

Set in 1995 Tamil Nadu, this revenge drama revolves around loyalty and redemption against the backdrop of the Dasara festival. With intense action and gripping storytelling, the series explores themes of justice and betrayal.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: March 28, 2025

Cast: Vimal, Ganja Karuppu, Pugazh, Pavani Redd

Viduthalai Part 2 (Hindi)

This Tamil film follows the transformation of an unassuming school teacher who, after facing extreme oppression, is forced to lead a fiery rebellion. His journey to becoming an unlikely leader forms the crux of this powerful narrative.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: March 28, 2025

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Manju Warrier, Soori, Surya Sethupath

Mr. Housekeeping

A broke graduate takes up a housekeeping job at a young woman’s house to make a living. This heartwarming Tamil film follows his struggles and the unexpected bond he forms with his employer.

OTT Platform: Tentkotta

Release Date: March 25, 2025

Cast: Hari Baskar, Losliya Mariyanesan, Ilavarasu, Uma Ramachandra

Side Quest

Set in the Mythic Quest universe, this anthology series shifts focus from game developers to players, fans, and employees whose lives are intertwined with the gaming world. Each episode tells a different story, exploring the impact of the gaming industry on individual journeys.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: March 26, 202

The Studio

This satirical comedy dives into the chaotic world of Hollywood filmmaking. Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, a newly appointed studio head navigating the absurd challenges of balancing creative ambitions with corporate demands.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: March 26, 2025

Cast: Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hah

Bosch: Legacy Season 3

Inspired by Michael Connelly’s novels, the final season of Bosch: Legacy follows private investigator Harry Bosch as he delves into a haunting disappearance. Meanwhile, attorney Honey Chandler embarks on a high-stakes political campaign, adding to the season’s intrigue.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: March 27, 2025

Cast: Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, David Denma

Holland

This suspenseful drama follows Nancy Vandergroot, a devoted teacher whose idyllic life unravels when she suspects her husband of harboring dark secrets. As she investigates, she uncovers shocking truths that change everything she believes in.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: March 27, 2025

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Matthew Macfadyen, Gael García Bernal

With such a diverse range of content hitting streaming platforms this week, there’s something for everyone—whether you’re in the mood for action, comedy, thriller, or heartfelt storytelling. Get ready to update your watchlist and enjoy the latest OTT releases!

