Latest OTT Releases This Week (April 14–20): Exciting Shows and Films Dropping on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More

From post-apocalyptic sagas and terrifying horror to cybercrime thrillers and real-life documentaries. With new titles releasing across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar, there’s no shortage of binge-worthy content between April 14 to April 20.

Latest OTT Releases This Week

The Last of Us – Season 2

The hit series returns with Joel and Ellie five years after the events of Season 1. Their journey through a shattered world faces new complications with the arrival of Abby. Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Kaitlyn Dever headline this emotionally intense sequel to the acclaimed game-based series.

Release Date: April 14, 2025

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Post-Apocalyptic Drama

The Glass Dome

Criminologist Lejla reunites with her former partner in her hometown to solve a girl’s disappearance. But the investigation leads her deep into her own buried traumas in this haunting Swedish thriller.

Release Date: April 15, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Nordic Thriller

Behind The Curtain: Stranger Things First Shadow

This behind-the-scenes documentary gives fans an exclusive look at Stranger Things: The First Shadow, featuring interviews with the cast, crew, and creators who bring Hawkins' supernatural world to life on stage.

Release Date: April 15, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Documentary

The Diamond Heist

Directed by Guy Ritchie, this thrilling three-part series chronicles a real-life robbery at London’s Millennium Dome. Discover how a daring team planned and executed one of Britain’s boldest heists.

Release Date: April 16, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: True Crime Docuseries

The Stolen Girl

Release Date: April 16, 2025

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Ransom Canyon

Josh Duhamel stars as Staten Kirkland, a cowboy fighting for his land and healing from a tragic past. Set in the heart of Texas, this drama blends rugged charm with heartfelt emotion.

Release Date: April 17, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Western Romance

Istanbul Encyclopedia

A young woman from the countryside moves in with her mother’s estranged best friend in Istanbul. As they navigate their differences, a moving cross-generational bond forms in this Turkish coming-of-age story.

Release Date: April 17, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Drama

Khauf

Madhu moves into a hostel in Delhi, only to be tormented by a growing sinister force in her room. With powerful performances by Monika Panwar and Rajat Kapoor, this eight-episode horror series explores the thin line between the real and the supernatural.

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Logout

Pratyush, a digital influencer nearing 10 million followers, loses his phone—only to have his identity hijacked by a fan. Starring Babil Khan and Rasika Dugal, this tense thriller explores the dark price of internet fame.

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Genre: Cybercrime Drama

Daveed

Ashiq Abu plays a retired boxer turned security guard tasked with protecting a Turkish champion. This Malayalam-language drama blends action with heartfelt storytelling and redemption.

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Genre: Sports Drama (Malayalam)

iHostage

Inspired by a real event, this Dutch thriller follows a hostage crisis inside Amsterdam’s Apple Store. A tense, real-time narrative unpacks the psychological and emotional toll on everyone involved.

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Crime Thriller

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

This documentary revisits the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, one of the deadliest acts of domestic terrorism in US history—a powerful and somber retelling of the tragedy and its aftermath.

Release Date: April 18, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Documentary

With stories that range from the terrifying (Khauf) to touching (Ransom Canyon) and thrilling crime sagas like Logout and The Diamond Heist, this week’s OTT lineup is packed with gripping narratives. Whether you prefer edge-of-the-seat thrillers or thought-provoking documentaries, your weekend watchlist just got a whole lot more exciting.

