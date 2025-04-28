Latest OTT Releases this week (April 28, 2025 – May 4, 2025): New Shows & Movies to Watch

With another week of exciting OTT releases, there’s plenty to look forward to across platforms like Netflix, Sony LIV, Prime Video, and more. From documentaries uncovering untold stories to action-packed dramas and light-hearted comedies, this week’s releases promise something for everyone. Whether you're a fan of thrillers, documentaries, or animated adventures, these titles will keep you entertained through the weekend.

Latest OTT Releases This Week

1. Chef’s Table: Legends

To mark its 10th anniversary, Chef’s Table returns with a brand-new season, Legends, which profiles four culinary luminaries who have redefined global cuisine. In exquisitely shot episodes, the series focuses on Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Alice Waters, and Thomas Keller, exploring their artistry, values, and transformative impact on food. The episodes promise a sensorial deep dive into each chef's creative journey, highlighting their significant contributions to the world of cuisine.

Release Date: April 28, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Documentary, Food, Biography

2. Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight

Step back in time to 50 BC, where Asterix and Obelix are caught in the middle of an epic battle. The village’s magic potion, which gives them their superhuman strength, is at risk of being lost forever as two rival druids challenge each other. As the Romans close in, Asterix and Obelix must navigate a series of hilarious adventures and high-stakes gladiatorial games to protect their village and its magic.

Release Date: April 30, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

3. Exterritorial

In this intense German thriller, Jeanne Goursaud stars as Sara, a former special forces operative whose son disappears under mysterious circumstances inside the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt. When the authorities deny any knowledge of her son’s whereabouts, Sara takes matters into her own hands, infiltrating the consulate’s inner workings to uncover a chilling conspiracy.

Release Date: April 30, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Thriller, Action

4. Turning Point: The Vietnam War

Turning Point: The Vietnam War is a five-part documentary series that offers a comprehensive and unbiased examination of the Vietnam War. The series highlights the war's cultural and political impact on the United States and the world, using rare footage, declassified government records, and firsthand accounts to shed light on the ongoing effects of the war. The series explores how the war shaped American identity and the long-term consequences that continue to affect both the U.S. and Vietnam.

Release Date: April 30, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Documentary, History, War

5. Black White And Gray - Love Kills

This gripping docu-drama delves into the dark world of love, obsession, and justice. Investigative journalist Daniel Gary is on the case of a missing young man linked to a series of murders. As Daniel unravels the case, he discovers systemic corruption, sexism, and societal inequality, challenging his perceptions of guilt, innocence, and justice.

Release Date: May 1, 2025

Where to Watch: Sony LIV

Genre: True Crime, Drama, Thriller

6. Bromance

Bromance is a Malayalam adventure comedy following Binto, a content creator who embarks on a quest to find his missing elder brother, Shinto. Along the way, he teams up with Shinto's friends, including a loyal companion, an ex-girlfriend, and a hacker, to uncover deep secrets about Shinto's past. Their hilarious and chaotic journey across Kochi and Coorg leads them to surprising revelations.

Release Date: May 1, 2025

Where to Watch: Sony LIV

Genre: Adventure, Comedy

7. Costao

In Costao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as Costao Fernandes, a customs officer in 1990s Goa, who gets caught in a dangerous game with a gold smuggling syndicate. The film follows Costao’s relentless pursuit of justice as he battles corruption and personal betrayal while navigating the underworld. A thrilling journey filled with action and moral dilemmas, Costao is a tale of a man determined to uphold the law against all odds.

Release Date: May 1, 2025

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Genre: Action, Drama

8. Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs

Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs explores the complex dynamics of a royal family after the death of its patriarch. Set in the regal yet decaying palace of Bikaner, the series unravels secrets, betrayals, and power struggles within the Raisingh family. With a stellar cast including Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, and Amol Parashar, the show dives deep into dynastic politics and the unresolved conflicts that threaten to tear the family apart.

Release Date: May 2, 2025

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Drama, Thriller

9. Another Simple Favor

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite for the sequel to A Simple Favor. In Another Simple Favor, Stephanie, now a true-crime author, finds herself again embroiled in a mysterious case when her friend Emily is set to marry a wealthy businessman, only for a murder to disrupt the celebration. Stephanie’s quest for truth leads her into a dangerous web of lies and secrets, set against the luxurious backdrop of an Italian wedding.

Release Date: May 1, 2025

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Drama





10. The Brown Heart

The Brown Heart is a heart-wrenching documentary that explores the rising epidemic of early-onset heart disease among South Asians. Directed by Dr. Nirmal Joshi, the film highlights the genetic, dietary, and cultural factors contributing to this health crisis. Featuring accounts from survivors and insights from renowned cardiologists, the documentary calls for urgent awareness and preventive care for this growing issue

Release Date: May 3, 2025

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Documentary, Health



This week’s OTT lineup offers a wide array of content, from intense crime dramas to feel-good adventures and deep dives into history. With so many new releases across multiple genres, it’s the perfect time to discover something new and binge-watch to your heart’s content. Whether you're in the mood for a thrilling mystery or a light-hearted comedy, the options are endless. Get ready to add some of these titles to your watchlist!

