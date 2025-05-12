Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 12–18, 2025): New Shows to Watch on Netflix, sony LIV & More

This week’s OTT lineup brings an exciting mix of intense thrillers, musical dramas, fantasy sagas, and heartfelt romances across major platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, and Amazon Prime Video. Whether you're in the mood for time-loop rom-coms, K-dramas, or gripping documentaries, there's something for everyone.

Latest OTT Releases This Week

C4 Cinta

As Hari, Soniya, and their friends travel across Malaysia and Singapore, old emotions and secrets resurface. A moving Tamil tale about love, identity, and rediscovery.

Release Date: May 12, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Yuvaraj Krishnasamy, Pashini Sivakumar, Vijay Naidu, Ravin Rao Santheran, Dishaaleny Jack

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Set 183 years before the original trilogy, this epic fantasy chronicles the courageous stand of King Helm Hammerhand and his daughter Héra as they defend Helm's Deep from an invading force.

Release Date: May 13, 2025

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Fantasy, Action

Cast: Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, Phoebe Gittins

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden

A gripping three-part documentary exploring the global manhunt for Osama bin Laden post-9/11, featuring real interviews with U.S. intelligence and military personnel.

Release Date: May 14, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Cast:

Love, Death & Robots Season 4

The award-winning animated anthology returns with more surreal, sci-fi adventures — including appearances by The Red Hot Chili Peppers and YouTube sensation MrBeast.

Release Date: May 15, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Sci-fi, Animation, Anthology

Cast: MrBeast, Kevin Hart, John Oliver, Niecy Nash, John Boyega, and Rhys Darby,

Maranamass

A Malayalam thriller about a serial killer and a fateful night bus ride that brings together a seemingly innocent man and a mysterious killer, leading to chilling revelations.

Release Date: May 15, 2025

Where to Watch: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Cast: Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, Suresh Krishna

Hai Junoon

Set in Mumbai’s Anderson College, this energetic musical series follows Sebi and his band of misfits as they challenge an elite group in an electrifying dance and music competition.

Release Date: May 16, 2025

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Musical Drama

Cast: Sumedh Mudgalkar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani

Nesippaya

This romantic mystery follows Arjun, who defies odds to uncover the fate of his long-lost love Diya after a shocking murder forces him to confront painful truths.

Release Date: May 16, 2025

Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium)

Genre: Romantic Thriller

Cast: Kalki Koechlin, R Sarathkumar, Khushbu Sundar

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Ranjan, a romantic from Varanasi, finds himself trapped in a time loop on the day of his Haldi ceremony. Can he fix things before time resets again?

Release Date: May 16, 2025

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Fantasy

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa

Dear Hongrang

A mysterious man claiming to be a long-missing heir returns, stirring love, suspicion, and chaos in a family desperate for closure. Is he truly Hongrang, or an impostor?

Release Date: May 16, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: K-Drama, Romance, Mystery

Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Cho Bo-ah, Jung Ga-ram

Wolf Man

After moving into a remote farmhouse, Blake and his family are attacked by a terrifying beast. As night falls, Blake undergoes a chilling transformation, leaving his wife Charlotte to decide who the real monster is.

Release Date: May 17, 2025

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Horror, Supernatural Thriller

Cast: Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Matilda Firth

From fantasy epics like The War of the Rohirrim to eerie thrillers like Wolf Man, and innovative musicals like Hai Junoon, this week's OTT releases (May 12–18, 2025) cater to all kinds of binge-watchers. Whether you’re looking for heartfelt dramas, gripping mysteries, or offbeat anthologies, platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Sony LIV, and Amazon Prime Video have something fresh and exciting. Don’t miss out on this packed week of storytelling magic.

