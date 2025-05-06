New OTT Releases This Week (May 5–11, 2025): Watch these Shows Across Netflix, Zee5 & More

This week promises a vibrant mix of binge-worthy content across your favorite OTT platforms. Whether you’re into intense documentaries, thrilling dramas, heartwarming romances, or family-friendly comedies, May 5–11 brings something fresh to everyone’s watchlist. Popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and ETV Win are dropping 14 new titles, including much-awaited releases like The Royals, Gram Chikitsalay, and Good Bad Ugly. Let’s dive into the detailed list of new releases, complete with platform info, genres, and short summaries to help you pick your next binge.

New OTT Releases This Week (May 5–11, 2025)

1. Britain and The Blitz

A moving documentary highlighting the resilience of Britain during WWII through restored archival footage and eyewitness accounts from the Blitz.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 5, 2025

Genre: Documentary

2. The Devil’s Plan Season 2

Season 2 of this cerebral Korean survival show returns with a new cast of professionals who battle it out in mind games for a massive prize.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 6, 2025

Genre: Reality Competition

3. Full Speed Season 2

Follow NASCAR Cup Series drivers behind the wheel and beyond the track as they tackle fierce competition and personal highs and lows.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 7, 2025

Genre: Sports Documentary

4. Last Bullet

Lino, a car genius, seeks revenge in the explosive final chapter of this French action trilogy. Starring Alban Lenoir and Nicolas Duvauchelle.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 7, 2025

Genre: Action Thriller

5. Forever

Adapted from Judy Blume’s novel, this series explores young love and reunion as two childhood friends reconnect during their teenage years.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 8, 2025

Genre: Romance Drama

6. Nonnas

Vince Vaughn and Susan Sarandon star in this uplifting comedy about a man who opens a restaurant serving dishes cooked by grandmothers from different cultures.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Genre: Comedy

7. The Royals

A charming Indian prince and a self-made girl boss collide in a rom-com full of modern royalty, unexpected love, and cultural clashes. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Genre: Romantic Comedy

8. Gram Chikitsalay

A heartfelt story about Dr. Prabhat, who relocates from the city to revive a rural health center in Bhathkandi village. Stars Vinay Pathak and Amol Parashar.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Genre: Family Drama

9. Poker Face Season 2

Charlie Cale hits the road once again in her Barracuda to solve more bizarre mysteries using her uncanny ability to detect lies.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Genre: Crime Drama

10. Conan O’Brien Must Go Season 2

Conan O’Brien continues his global comedic adventures, joined by celebrity guests and fans he first met through his podcast.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Genre: Travel Comedy

11. Bohurupi

This Bengali action thriller follows a wrongfully accused jute mill worker who takes justice into his own hands, becoming a modern-day Robin Hood.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Genre: Vigilante Thriller

12. Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi

A quirky young man with superstitions is sent to a village where he must avoid a beautiful woman at all costs. A fun ride full of laughter and love.

OTT Platform: ETV Win

Release Date: May 8, 2025

Genre: Comedy Drama (Telugu)

Theatrical Release Date: April 11, 2025

13. Long Way Home

An introspective tale of a teenage boy navigating grief, growth, and identity in a world that feels both familiar and distant.

OTT Platform: Apple TV

Release Date: May 11, 2025

Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama

With 14 diverse titles launching this week, your OTT calendar just got packed! Whether you're a fan of reality game shows, heartfelt love stories, gritty thrillers, or inspiring documentaries, May 5–11 has something special to offer. So grab your popcorn and get streaming!

