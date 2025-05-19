Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 19–25, 2025): 12 Exciting New Films & Series to Binge-Watch Now

Advertisment

Looking for what to watch this week? The OTT world is buzzing with fresh titles ready to entertain. From suspense-filled prom nights and dark comedies to emotional dramas and quirky reality shows, this week's releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, JioHotstar, and Lionsgate Play promise something for every mood and genre preference. Whether you're in the mood for high-speed action, animated finales, or heartwarming stories, these 12 new OTT drops are worth adding to your watchlist.

Latest OTT Releases This Week

1. Big Mouth Season 8

The final season of this wildly popular animated series is here. With puberty monsters and awkward teen dilemmas, Big Mouth closes its chapter with even more raunchy humor and heartfelt life lessons.

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Animated, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas

2. Fear Street: Prom Queen

When prom queen candidates start vanishing at Shadyside High in 1988, a dark mystery unfolds. Lori, an outsider, might be the only one who can survive this chilling prom night.

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Teen Drama

Cast: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Gillian Jacobs

3. Fountain of Youth

Two estranged siblings reunite for an epic hunt across continents for the mythical fountain of youth. A thrilling mix of mythology and modern-day adventure.

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Cast: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman

4. Find The Farzi

Can you spot the fake? This hilarious reality game show, hosted by RJ Karishm, pits five players against each other in a hunt for the “Farzi” — the one faking it all.

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Reality, Comedy, Game Show

Cast: RJ Karishma (Host)

5. Inheritance

After discovering her father’s hidden past as a spy, Maya is pulled into a deadly game of espionage and secrets that challenge everything she thought she knew.

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play (via OTTplay Premium)

Genre: Spy Thriller, Drama

Cast: TBA

6. Sirens

A luxury beach house weekend turns twisted as secrets unravel. A psychological drama about power, class, and trust that keeps you guessing till the end.

Release Date: May 22, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Dark Comedy, Drama

Cast: Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock, Meghann Fahy, Kevin Bacon

7. Truth or Trouble

This chaotic and brutally honest game show puts contestants in the hot seat. With Harsh Beniwal at the helm, expect spicy revelations and a whole lot of laughs.

Release Date: May 19, 2025

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Reality, Comedy

Cast: Harsh Beniwal (Host)

8. Motorheads

In the adrenaline-fueled world of street racing, a group of high school misfits find meaning and connection. A heart-thumping teen drama with horsepower.

Release Date: May 20, 2025

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Genre: Drama, Coming-of-Age, Sports

Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley, Michael Cimino

9. Real Men

Four lifelong friends face the challenges of modern masculinity, fatherhood, and relationships in this Italian social drama. A reflective and timely take on manhood today.

Release Date: May 21, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Drama, Social Commentary

Cast: Italian ensemble cast

10. Nine Perfect Strangers – Season 2

The wellness retreat is back — but with new strangers and fresh secrets. Get ready for psychological twists and emotional revelations in this anthology sequel.

Release Date: May 22, 2025

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Genre: Mystery, Drama

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy (Season 1); new cast in Season 2

11. And Just Like That – Season 3

Carrie Bradshaw and the gang return to tackle aging, dating, and change in New York City. A continuation of the Sex and the City saga with new reflections.

Release Date: May 22, 2025

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis

12. Pee Wee as Himself

A touching tribute to the life and legacy of Paul Reubens, the creator of Pee-wee Herman. This documentary sheds light on the man behind the character — his struggles, identity, and legacy.

Release Date: May 24, 2025

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Cast: Paul Reubens (archive footage)

This week’s OTT slate is stacked with content across all genres — be it horror, humor, romance, thrill, or thought-provoking dramas. Whether you're in the mood for an animated farewell (Big Mouth), a mystery-filled prom night (Fear Street), or a game show filled with deception (Find the Farzi), there's no shortage of options. Grab your popcorn and start streaming your favorites today!

