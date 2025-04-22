Latest South OTT Releases This Week (April 21 to 27): L2 Empuraan, Veera Dheera Sooran, & more

The South Indian entertainment industry continues to deliver powerful storytelling and star-studded performances—and this week’s OTT lineup is no exception. From high-stakes action thrillers to light-hearted dramas and gripping mysteries, April 21 to 27 brings an exciting mix of fresh content across streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Tentkotta. Whether you're a fan of intense political thrillers or fun ensemble comedies, there's something for every viewer to binge and enjoy.

Advertisment

Latest South OTT Releases This Week

From high-octane thrillers to heartwarming dramas, this week's South Indian OTT releases are full of entertainment across languages and genres. Whether you're a fan of Malayalam blockbusters or gripping Tamil thrillers, there's something fresh waiting for you on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Tentkotta.

L2 Empuraan

Mohanlal returns as the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi-Ab'raam in this much-awaited sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer. The story continues to dive deep into the dark political underbelly, power dynamics, and personal vengeance, with Prithviraj Sukumaran reprising his role with even more screen presence.

Release Date: April 21

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Genre: Political Action Thriller

Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2

Set amidst a Madurai temple festival, the story follows Kaali who attempts to lead a peaceful life away from his past. But when his former crime boss re-enters the scene, Kaali must once again confront a dangerous path to protect his family.

Release Date: April 21

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Genre: Action Drama

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram

Mad Square (Mad 2)

A chaotic reunion of college friends turns into an accidental heist drama. With weddings, chaos, and a robbery twist, this Telugu comedy is perfect for fans of youthful ensemble dramas.

Release Date: April 22

Where to Watch: Netflix

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nitin, Priyanka Jawalkar

Tharunam

A CRPF officer on sabbatical falls in love at a wedding, only to be drawn into a murder cover-up with the woman he loves. A gripping romantic-thriller full of unexpected turns.

Release Date: April 23

Where to Watch: Tentkotta

Genre: Romantic Thriller

Cast: Kishen Das, Smruthi Venkat, Raj Ayappa

Otha Votu Muthaiya

Veteran actor Goundamani makes a long-awaited return in this political satire about a devoted party member trying to get his three sisters married, all while navigating growing obstacles in his political life.

Release Date: April 24

Where to Watch: Tentkotta

Genre: Political Satire, Family Drama

Cast: Goundamani

Ayyana Mane

A newlywed woman uncovers a family mystery linked to an ancient idol and a series of unexplained deaths. This Kannada thriller promises suspense and supernatural intrigue.

Release Date: April 25

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Cast: Manasi Sudhir, Akshay Nayak, and Kushee Ravi

This week’s South Indian OTT slate proves once again why regional cinema holds a powerful place in digital entertainment. With titles like L2 Empuraan, Veera Dheera Sooran, and Mad Square, viewers can expect a perfect blend of action, emotion, and drama. So grab your popcorn, find your favorite spot, and dive into these binge-worthy stories now streaming across your favorite platforms.

Also Read:

Latest On OTT This Week (April 21–27, 2025): Veera Dheera Sooran, you S5 & More