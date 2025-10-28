Laughter Chefs Season 3 Full Contestants List: Tejasswi Prakash, Vivian & Others Join the Cast

After two blockbuster seasons, Colors TV’s hit comedy-cooking reality show Laughter Chefs is back with Season 3 — and this time, the competition is fiercer and funnier than ever. Hosted once again by the ever-entertaining Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the new season promises a perfect mix of laughter, chaos, and culinary creativity.

The show, inspired by the Tamil hit Cooku With Comali, stands out for blending slapstick humour with timed cooking challenges, unpredictable tasks, and celebrity chemistry that keeps audiences entertained.

Laughter Chefs Season 3 Premiere Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Premiere Date: November 22, 2025

Telecast Time: Every weekend from 9:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Channel: Colors TV

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

The shooting for the new season began recently, and fan excitement is already sky-high. Interestingly, despite being pregnant with her second child, Bharti Singh returns to host the show with her signature energy and humour.

What to Expect from Season 3

After the success of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Seasons 1 and 2, the makers are turning up the heat with a more entertaining lineup. Expect hilarious kitchen disasters, friendly rivalries, and spontaneous comic moments as celebrities take on cooking challenges they never imagined attempting.

Season 3 continues to bring together stars from television, YouTube, and social media, promising a vibrant mix of personalities and pairings.

Laughter Chefs Season 3: Full Contestants List (2025)

Here’s the confirmed list of 14 celebrity contestants competing in Laughter Chefs Season 3:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

The real-life couple and fan favourites join forces in the kitchen. Known for their off-screen chemistry, their playful banter and teamwork promise to be a highlight of the season.

Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh

The Madhubala actor and Sirf Tum actress make a fresh pairing. Fans are eager to see Vivian’s fun-loving side as he teams up with Eisha for a mix of charm and chaos.

Elvish Yadav and Isha Malviya

YouTuber and social media star Elvish Yadav returns this season with actress Isha Malviya. Their pairing brings a Gen-Z flair and plenty of social media buzz to the show.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1) The comedy duo and real-life couple are back to spread laughter. Known for their witty exchanges and comic timing, they guarantee non-stop entertainment in every episode.

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel

The fiery Bigg Boss 17 duo reunite, bringing their love-hate chemistry to the kitchen. Expect playful competition and plenty of drama from these two.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

The beloved TV couple joins the lineup for the first time. Their sweet camaraderie and cooking experiments are sure to win over fans.

Returning Fan-Favourites and New Additions

Season 3 brings back some of the most loved contestants from earlier editions, including Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and Elvish Yadav. Joining them are exciting new names such as Tejasswi Prakash, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and Isha Malviya — a refreshing mix that blends star power with youthful fun.

Laughter Chefs: A Quick Recap of Seasons 1 and 2

The earlier seasons of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment became massive hits for their unique combination of comedy and cooking. Hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show featured big names like Rubina Dilaik, Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, and Nia Sharma.

Their hilarious kitchen experiments and unpredictable reactions helped the show carve a special place in reality TV entertainment.

What Makes Laughter Chefs Stand Out

A refreshing blend of comedy and culinary creativity

Celebrity pairs taking on unexpected cooking challenges

Bharti Singh’s quick wit and hilarious commentary

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi’s quirky judging style

Unscripted, spontaneous fun that keeps audiences laughing

With a mix of returning favourites and new celebrity pairs, Laughter Chefs Season 3 is set to deliver another round of laughter, drama, and delicious chaos. The chemistry between the contestants, Bharti Singh’s infectious humour, and Chef Harpal’s quirky judging ensure that fans will be in for a treat when the show premieres on Colors TV and JioHotstar this November.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 19 Week 9: Nehal Chudasama in Danger as Gaurav, Pranit, and Baseer Face Elimination Risk